The Best Ways to Iron Without an Iron

Ugh, ironing. Why is it that it’s always after you’re showered, dressed and ready that you notice those way-too-visible-to-ignore creases in the shirt you couldn’t wait to wear? In the spirit of quick fixes, we’ve rounded up seven hassle-free ways to remove wrinkles without breaking out the ironing board.

Flat Iron Your Shirt Collar

Courtesy PureWow

Hair straighteners, they're not just for frizz removal. Use your flat iron to quickly press your shirt collar or remove small wrinkles in your blouse. Just be sure to wipe off any product build-up on the plates first and be mindful of temperature settings (cotton = high heat; silk = low heat).

Blow Dry Your Dress

Courtesy PureWow

Did you know you can usually zap wrinkles away with concentrated bursts of hot air? Just hold the dryer about two inches back from the garment to avoid scorching the fabric.

Steam Clothes in the Shower

Close the windows and doors in your bathroom and hang wrinkled clothes from the shower rod. Then go about your normal bathroom routine—shower, shave your legs, work on your Taylor Swift impression. Fifteen minutes later, wrinkle-free clothes, y’all.

