The 6 Tops You Need for Every Summer Occasion

From tunics to crops, we scoured the market for the best tops to get you through every soirée this summer. Whether you want to hit the beach or grab some drinks al fresco, you'll find the perfect top here.

Tunic

Courtesy

Wear it with a pair of cut-offs or treat it like a stylish cover-up and throw it on over your bathing suit at the beach.

Ace & Jig, $240; lespommettes.com

RELATED: Reasons to Love a Tunic

Peplum

Courtesy

The perfect picnic look? This peplum top, of course.

Tibi, $345; tibi.com

Tube Top

Courtesy

Show off those sun-kissed shoulders with a flirty, fun tube top. Dress it up with white denim skinnies or a wide-leg trouser.

Raey, $320; matchesfashion.com

Off-the-Shoulder

Courtesy

Bring Boho back this summer with this cotton off-the-shoulder top. Style it with a pair of linen shorts.

The Row, $390; matchesfashion.com

RELATED: The Hottest Top of the Season Might Just Be this Cold-Shoulder Style

Shell Top

Courtesy

Shell tops are essential to your summer work wardrobe. Layer over a collared shirt or couple it with a linen blazer.

Theory, $190; theory.com

Boxy

Courtesy

Double up on denim or pair your boxy cropped silhouette with a favorite midi.

Topshop, $85; topshop.com

Crop Top

Courtesy

Show off a sliver of skin with a pair of high-waisted shorts. The nautical stripes make for the perfect BBQ look.

Apiece Apart, $230; apieceapart.com

RELATED: 9 Jean-ius Takes on the Classic Denim Jacket