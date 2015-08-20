These 3 Strand-Boosters Will Fulfill Your Thick-Hair Dreams  

Got fine hair? These editor road-tested volumizers give you all-over body that seriously lasts until your next shampoo:

The Gel: Kérastase Materialise All-Over Thickening Spray

This spritz creates fuller strands and a flexible (read: not crunchy) hold. Lazy-girl bonus: If you put it on damp hair and let it dry, you’ll get a little lift and texture, too. ($37; kerastase-usa.com)

The Powder: Sachajuan Volume Powder

A dry shampoo, volumizer, and thickener combined, this powder-based spray can revive even the flattest hair. And if you mist a bit on your ends, you’ll get sexy, slept-in bends. ($34; barneys.com)

The Cream: Living Proof Full Thickening Cream

Finally—volume and shine in one! This lotion gives hair extra oomph while smoothing flyways. Just make sure you only use a dime-size drop—any more than that and you risk build-up at your roots. ($26; sephora.com)

