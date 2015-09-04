Tech, Yeah! All the Gadgets You Need for Back-to-School

Whether you're getting back into the swing of campus life, or just living vicariously though your younger sibs as you sit in your cubicle, the season's sleekest new gadgets will help you get through your day without ever losing your charge. We rounded up our top tech picks to help you look like the coolest kid in school.

To Power Up On The Go

External chargers can be bulky, but this backup battery case is lightweight. Plus, it comes with a wireless powermat to keep on your desk for when you need some extra juice.

Michael Kors Duracell Smartphone Powermat Kit, $84; michaelkors.com

To Seamlessly Share Files

This isn't your average USB—it's even more convenient. You can use the connected flash drive to wirelessly share files between phones, tablets, and PCs via the compatible mobile app. Perfect for those times when the dreaded "your storage is almost full" pop-up appears on your screen.

SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick, $40; amazon.com

To Stay Connected While You Travel

One of the best-selling laptops on the market just got an upgrade: the latest Pavilion notebooks have new customization options, like multi-touch gestures on the touch-screen and a backlight keyboard—perfect for staying productive on a redeye flight, or while your roommate is sleeping.

HP Pavilion 15 Notebook, $499; store.hp.com

To Prevent Wi-Fi Fails

Constantly losing your WiFi signal when you're about to dive into your Netflix queue? Consider OnHub from Google for your home or dorm room. The router maximizes your existing Internet service to find the best possible WiFi connection. It even lets you prioritize a heavily used device to ensure that it always has the fastest access. Go ahead, stream on.

OnHub Router, $200; on.google.com

To Stay On Top Of Your Reading List

Tackle your syllabus—or your book club picks—with the latest Kindle, which reads just like a book thanks to fine-tuned fonts and a sleek design that's lighter than most paperbacks. Our favorite part? Thanks to improved battery life, a single charge can last up to eight weeks.

Kindle Paperwhite, $119; amazon.com

To Print Photos from All Your Feeds

Finally! You can now seamlessly print all of your Instagram posts right from your phone. Canon's PIXMA Cloud Link technology wirelessly connects to your social platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, Flickr, Facebook, Evernote, and Google Drive, so that you can send your pics to the printer while you're on the go. Plus, it functions as an all-in-one inkjet printer for your standard document needs, too (we're looking at you, term papers and expense reports).

Canon PIXMA MG3620 Printer, $79; shop.usa.canon.com

