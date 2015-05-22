Have a Petite Frame? Make a Splash with These Swimsuits

When it comes to swimsuit season, all any petite girl wants to do is grow five inches over night. But since that's not an option, the next best thing is to find a silhouette tailored to a smaller frame. Unlike our taller counterparts who somehow manage to look even taller in a one-piece, the same doesn't always apply to us. And while bikinis tend to be more forgiving, some silhouettes are far better than others. Below, shop our favorite one- and two-pieces that not only fit, but flatter.

Shop One-Pieces

Courtesy

Although this poppy-print suit doesn’t show off a ton of skin, it comes in petite sizes that are sure to fit the proportions of girls under 5’3".

Topshop, $68; topshop.com

Courtesy

Here is our chance to cheat the one-piece. From the front, it looks like a bikini, but from the back, it's a strappy one-piece—the perfect way to elongate your figure with killer detailing.

Mikoh, $208; mikoh.com

Courtesy

This suit might just be the holy grail of cut-outs. Put your figure on display with these side shapes and elongate your torso with a deep V.

Mara Hoffman, $231; marahoffman.com

Courtesy

If you're more looking for something a bit more conservative—but still incredibly chic—consider this your go-to piece. The waist-wrap detailing will accentuate your shape without revealing too much.

Lisa Marie Fernandez, $370; matchesfashion.com

Shop Two-Pieces

Courtesy

Give the athleisure look a try with this sporty halter silhouette. Its high neck adds a few more inches to the torso.

J. Crew, $40-$44; jcrew.com

Courtesy

Another sporty look to add to your closet. Color-blocking mimics the contour of the body, which defines curves.

Flagpole Swim, $390; net-a-porter.com

Courtesy

The keyhole accent shows off a little more skin, which again achieves our body-lengthening goal.

Eres, $450; net-a-porter.com

Courtesy

Corset-like lines spotlight your petite frame.

Triangl, $89; triangl.com

Courtesy

Everyone needs a classic itsy-bitsy triangle bikini in their swim wardrobe. Bonus: These stripes won't overwhelm your small frame.

Solid & Striped $80 each piece; solidandstriped.com

RELATED: How to Work the One-Piece Wonder When You're Petite