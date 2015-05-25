Sometimes Sunscreen Isn't Enough. 5 Stylish Pieces with Sun Protection

With summer finally here, time spent outdoors is inevitable. And even though you may be diligent about slathering on sunscreen, UV rays can actually penetrate clothing, too. To prevent accidental sunburns (and an even scarier outcome—skin cancer), we rounded up pieces that are fabricated with UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) protection, the SPF equivalent for clothing. But not all UPF pieces are cut from the same cloth. We found five that are not only protective, but are stylish, too.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Mott 50 dress, $138; mott50.com. Athleta pants, $84, athleta.com. Lands' End rash guard, $39; landsend.com. Wallaroo fedora, $44; wallaroohats.com. Cover swimsuit, $190; coverswim.com.

