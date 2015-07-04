7 Sizzling Summer Evening Looks for Plus-Size Women

Who doesn't love a summer evening out? From the weather to the wardrobe options, the elements combine into one saucy night that can come in a variety of tempos—think fun girls' night out to an upscale romantic dinner. And when it comes to options, there's plenty to sift through. We've always been for mixing and matching based on both the event and the our moods. Some ideas: Style fitted dresses with sleek sandals and streamlined jewelry (skip loud statement pieces—they can be uncomfortable to wear in the heat and humidity), or give too-pretty floral dresses a modern edge with mixed metals. Switch out standard go-tos for updated shapes, like mules with an asymmetric trim, a geometric clutch, or embossed earrings. From classic to trend pieces, shop seven plus-size evening looks that cater to every personality.

Pictured above: Eloquii dress, $120; eloquii.com

Courtesy

Shop the look: City Chic dress, $119; citychiconline.com. Mango clutch, $70; shop.mango.com. Cynthia Rybakoff studs, $75; cynthiarybakoff.com. Dolce Vita heels, $180; dolcevita.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Symphony+ dress, $60; ideel.com. Wanderlust + Co ring set, $35; wanderlustandco.com. Miansai cuff, $185; miansai.com. Aska, $325; askacollection.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: ABS by Allen Schwartz dress, $284; lanebryant.com. Forever 21 necklace, $5; forever21.com. Coordinates cuff, from $212; coordinatescollection.com. Bebe miniaudiere, $79; bebe.com. Steve Madden pumps, $110; stevemadden.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Igigi dress, $138; igigi.com. Michael Michael Kors clutch, $198; macys.com. Annachich Jewelry, $170; annachich.com. Ruthie Davis heels, $256; ruthiedavis.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Monif C. jumpsuit, $168; monifc.com. Joolz by Martha Calvo cuff, $158; revolveclothing.com. Suz Somersall, $388; suzsomersall.com. Tamar Collection heels, $79; tamarcollection.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Adrianna Papell dress, $180; nordstrom.com. Vanessa Mooney necklace, $162; revolveclothing.com. Guess minaudiere, $98; guess.com. Express sandals, $88; express.com.

Courtesy

Shop the look: ASOS Curve dress, $127; us.asos.com. French Connection clutch, $78; usa.frenchconnection.com. Melanie Auld cuff, $149; revolveclothing.com. Sam Edelman earcuffs, $50; samedelman.com. AMI Clubwear heels, $25; amiclubwear.com.

