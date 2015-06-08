Our A to Z Guide to 21 Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 08, 2015

Spring sales are in full swing and there's no better time to update your wardrobe than now. Whether you want to pick up pieces you can wear for the summer, like the Rebecca Taylor dress above ($269, originally $450, rebeccataylor.com), or styles you'll put to use once fall rolls around, like the Alexander Wang peep-toe bootie ($238, originally $595, saksfifthavenue.com), you'll find all the pieces you need at nearly half the price. A few of our other favorites? The trendy Marissa Webb top ($349, originally $498, intermixonline.com), the timeless Adam Lippes button-front ($315, originally $630, net-a-porter.com), and the too-cool Loeffler Randall clutch ($276, originally $395, loefflerrandall.com). Read on for a complete rundown on the best deals around! 

Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com
Receive an extra 60% off sale items with code "SHOP60"

Anthropolgie, anthropologie.com
20% off full-price shorts and shirts, plus free shipping on orders over $150 with code "FS150"

Aritzia, aritzia.com
Up to 50% off select spring and summer merchandise

Asos, asos.com
Up to 70% off selet items

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com
Receive an extra 40% off on all sale styles with code "BRSUMMER"

Barneys New York, barneys.com
Up to 50% off select styles

Bloomingdales, bloomingdales.com
Markdowns on select items, free returns, and free shipping on orders over $150

Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com
Up to 40% off select styles

Diane von Furstenberg, dvf.com
Up to 50% off select styles

FarFetch, farfetch.com
Up to 40% off select styles

Forever21, forever21.com
Buy sale 2 items, take an extra 20% off with code "SAVE20"; buy 3 sale items, take an extra 30% off with code "SAVE30"; buy 4 sale items, take 40% off with code "SAVE40"

Gap, gap.com
40% off everything through Monday

J.Crew, jcrew.com
30% off select styles

Intermix, intermixonline.com
Up to 70% off select styles

Loeffler Randall, loefflerrandall.com
30% off spring styles, plus free shipping

Net-A-Porter, net-a-porter.com
Up to 50% off select styles

Nordstrom, nordstrom.com
Up to 40% off select styles

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com
Up to 30% off select styles

Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com
Up to 30% off select styles

Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com
Up to 40% off select styles

Shopbop, shopbop.com
Up to 70% off select styles

