Our A to Z Guide to 21 Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Spring sales are in full swing and there's no better time to update your wardrobe than now. Whether you want to pick up pieces you can wear for the summer, like the Rebecca Taylor dress above ($269, originally $450, rebeccataylor.com), or styles you'll put to use once fall rolls around, like the Alexander Wang peep-toe bootie ($238, originally $595, saksfifthavenue.com), you'll find all the pieces you need at nearly half the price. A few of our other favorites? The trendy Marissa Webb top ($349, originally $498, intermixonline.com), the timeless Adam Lippes button-front ($315, originally $630, net-a-porter.com), and the too-cool Loeffler Randall clutch ($276, originally $395, loefflerrandall.com). Read on for a complete rundown on the best deals around!

Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com

Receive an extra 60% off sale items with code "SHOP60"

Anthropolgie, anthropologie.com

20% off full-price shorts and shirts, plus free shipping on orders over $150 with code "FS150"

Aritzia, aritzia.com

Up to 50% off select spring and summer merchandise

Asos, asos.com

Up to 70% off selet items

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com

Receive an extra 40% off on all sale styles with code "BRSUMMER"

Barneys New York, barneys.com

Up to 50% off select styles

Bloomingdales, bloomingdales.com

Markdowns on select items, free returns, and free shipping on orders over $150

Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com

Up to 40% off select styles

Diane von Furstenberg, dvf.com

Up to 50% off select styles

FarFetch, farfetch.com

Up to 40% off select styles

Forever21, forever21.com

Buy sale 2 items, take an extra 20% off with code "SAVE20"; buy 3 sale items, take an extra 30% off with code "SAVE30"; buy 4 sale items, take 40% off with code "SAVE40"

Gap, gap.com

40% off everything through Monday

J.Crew, jcrew.com

30% off select styles

Intermix, intermixonline.com

Up to 70% off select styles

Loeffler Randall, loefflerrandall.com

30% off spring styles, plus free shipping

Net-A-Porter, net-a-porter.com

Up to 50% off select styles

Nordstrom, nordstrom.com

Up to 40% off select styles

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com

Up to 30% off select styles

Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com

Up to 30% off select styles

Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com

Up to 40% off select styles

Shopbop, shopbop.com

Up to 70% off select styles

