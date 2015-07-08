We Found the Best SPF-Infused Hand Creams on the Market

Courtesy (4)
Jennifer Velez
Jul 08, 2015 @ 10:00 am

We stock up on sunscreens that shield our faces and bodies from the sun’s harsh rays. But sometimes it’s easy to forget about our hands deserve the same type of treatment. The best kind of hand cream will not only keep your hands soft and hydrated, but will also provide a layer of protection for everyday activities like driving or a simple walk to the mailbox.

To save you some time, we took the liberty of finding you the best SPF-infused formulas that are packed with major benefits, from fighting wrinkles to evening the skin tone for a more youthful look. Scroll down to shop.

Hands Creams with SPF

Related Video: InStyle's Editor-at-Large is Obsessed with Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer

RELATED: 4 Secrets to Younger-Looking Hands

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!