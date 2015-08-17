3 Sparkling Wines You Need to Try Before Summer Is Over

For oenophiles, summer is synonymous with rosé. But the beloved pink drink isn't the only one worth imbibing. We recently asked Sebastien Auvet, co-founder of Vin Sur Vingt, a cozy Gallic bar with three N.Y.C. locations, which labels to try during these last weeks of summer—and, much to our surprise, they were all sparkling wines. Below, his top three recommendations, for three different occasions. Santé!

For date night: Domaine Vouette et Sorbée Extra Brut Fidèle ($70; jjbuckley.com)

Want to impress your significant other? Order a round of Domaine Vouette's pinot noir. Subtle hints of apple and peach flavor make this rich blend "perfect with a plate of blue cheese and a good friend," says Auvet.

For a beach trip: Domaine des Varinelles, Crémant de Loire Rosé ($17; thewineconnection.com)

If you want a bubbly iteration of summer's most popular wine, try a glass of Domaine des Varinelles rosé. With notes of wild strawberry and black currant, it's the perfect accompaniment for seafood.

For a relaxing evening at home: Domaine de Boisson Rouge Gamman ($21; ewwines.co.uk)

Who says you have to drink your reds at room temp? Auvet advises that this grapefruit-flavored drink is best served cold. Sourced in Loire, a region in France known for its dessert wines, it pairs perfectly with a slice of chocolate cake.

