Bootcut is the best-selling denim style! That's according to eBay, which just published a report on its top sellers. Straight leg trailed taking second place, while skinny jeans landed in the number three top spot. That makes us wonder: Which jeans look is your go-to? Laid-back bootcut (like Sofia Vergara), classic straight leg (like Zoe Saldana) or sleek skinny jeans (like Cameron Diaz)? Let us know by voting in the poll below!

Courtesy of The Gap