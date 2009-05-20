Best-Selling Bikinis

Joyann King
May 20, 2009 @ 1:00 pm

Memorial Day is right around the corner which means you've only got moments left to get your summer swimsuit. The must-have bikinis? Vibrant colors, ruffles and mini-floral prints. "Girls are going after sexy, flirty suits with a retro flair," says Shopbop.com's Fashion Director, Kate Ciepluch. "Styles from Zimmerman (left), Mara Hoffman and Kushcush are selling like crazy."

See all of Shopbop.com's best-selling swimsuits at instyle.com/shopping.

Get it before the weekend! Buy before 11:00 AM EST to guarantee on-time delivery.

