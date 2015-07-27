Get Better Beauty Sleep by Upgrading to a Satin Pillowcase

Beauty sleep is a real thing—and it’s time to ensure you’re getting yours. Swapping out your cotton pillowcase for a satin one is an easy (and effective) step. The reason? Since the head glides more easily on satin, the fabric is gentler on the hair, scalp and skin, according to Kristen Lantz, owner of Morning Glamour. “This helps to reduce sleep-wrinkles and hair frizz, while also maintaining skin and hair moisture," she tells InStyle. Shop a few of our favorite satin pillowcases below for a better night's sleep and morning glow.

Betty Dain Satin Standard Pillowcase

Courtesy

Looking to extend the life of your blowout? This affordable option preserves styled 'dos, saving you time in the morning.

($7; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Morning Glamour Signature 2-Pack

Courtesy

Keeping a pillow from slipping out of a satin case can be tough, which is why this one is created with a stay-put pocket flap. The design is available in a wide range of colors and patterns—as well as on-the-go travel packs!

($25 for a set of two; morningglamour.com)

Satin Serenity Satin Pillowcase

Courtesy

These luxe pillowcases protect the hair and skin while encouraging a restful sleep.

($35; satinserenity.com)

