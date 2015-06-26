Still Looking for the Perfect Red Lipstick? We Found Your Color

In case Taylor Swift hasn’t convinced you, red lips are a classic for a reason. Not only is the hue universally flattering, but one swipe is all it takes to brighten up a smile and add instant glam to any look.

To achieve a perfect pop of color, first exfoliate to get rid of any dry, flaky skin, and then apply a moisturizing lip balm for a super-soft feel. Prevent bleeding by defining your pout with a lip liner that matches your natural lip color, and then sweep on the shade of your choosing. Dare to make a statement? A matte finish will help you do that. But if you prefer something a bit less bold, opt for a formula that's sheer and creamy.

Need help deciding? Shop our favorite crimson shades below!

