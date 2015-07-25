5 Unforgettable Red Lipsticks to Try Now

Shelve those sheer pinks! Standout pouts this season have blossomed in everything from bright rose to velvety eggplant with lots of cherry and raisin in between. Though high shine and dramatic mattes caught our eyes, a creamy formula will help shades translate more easily into your daily rotation (as will coloring inside the lines). Find the right red lip for you by scrolling through the looks below.
Get the look: Dolce & Gabbana Matte Lipstick in Heart, $37; saks.com.
Get the look: Nars lipstick in VIP Red, $27; narscosmetics.com.
Get the look: Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner in Raisin, $9; drugstore.com.
Get the look: MAC the Matte Lipstick in D for Danger, $16; maccosmetics.com.
Get the look: Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Train Bleu, $26; narscosmetics.com.
