8 Miracle-Workers That Soothe Sunburn and Heal Peeling Skin

Our pre-sun ritual calls a heavy slathering of SPF just about everywhere—yet despite our best efforts, every so often we still come away sunburned. With quick-healing in mind, we rounded up our favorite aloe-infused formulas that soothe redness or gently buff away peeling skin. Scroll through to find the best fit for your post-sun skincare routine.
Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe
This post-sun balm moisturizes and soothes instantly.
($23; macys.com)
Burt's Bees Sheer Body Lotion with Cucumber & Aloe
Simply spray this sheer cucumber- and aloe-infused formula directly onto sunburned skin to cool and moisturize.
($8; drugstore.com)
Coola ER+ Radical Recovery After-Sun Lotion
This concoction harnesses organic agave to comfort skin and repair sun damage.
($32; sephora.com)
Hampton Sun Continuous Mist Hydrating Aloe
An aloe-rich cooling spray is a quick and easy-to-apply refresher for sunburned skin.
($28; sephora.com)
Bliss Grapefruit & Aloe Body Butter Maximum Moisture Cream
Grapefruit and aloe tag-team to help replenish moisture and calm skin.
($29; sephora.com)
Mario Badescu Skin Care Aloe Lotion
This lotion not only soothes with aloe, it gently disinfects to prevent infection as skin heals.
($15; mariobadescu.com)
Origins Modern Friction Nature's Gentle Dermabrasion
Scrub away flakes gently with all-natural rice starch. The blend also calms redness with aloe.
($40; sephora.com)
The Body Shop Aloe Soothing Day Cream
This calming, moisturizing formula is the perfect solution for ultra-sensitive skin.
($18; thebodyshop.com)
