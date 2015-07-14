8 Miracle-Workers That Soothe Sunburn and Heal Peeling Skin

Our pre-sun ritual calls a heavy slathering of SPF just about everywhere—yet despite our best efforts, every so often we still come away sunburned. With quick-healing in mind, we rounded up our favorite aloe-infused formulas that soothe redness or gently buff away peeling skin. Scroll through to find the best fit for your post-sun skincare routine.

Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe

This post-sun balm moisturizes and soothes instantly.

($23; macys.com)

Burt's Bees Sheer Body Lotion with Cucumber & Aloe

Simply spray this sheer cucumber- and aloe-infused formula directly onto sunburned skin to cool and moisturize.

($8; drugstore.com)

Coola ER+ Radical Recovery After-Sun Lotion

This concoction harnesses organic agave to comfort skin and repair sun damage.

($32; sephora.com)

Hampton Sun Continuous Mist Hydrating Aloe

An aloe-rich cooling spray is a quick and easy-to-apply refresher for sunburned skin.

($28; sephora.com)

Bliss Grapefruit & Aloe Body Butter Maximum Moisture Cream

Grapefruit and aloe tag-team to help replenish moisture and calm skin.

($29; sephora.com)

Mario Badescu Skin Care Aloe Lotion

This lotion not only soothes with aloe, it gently disinfects to prevent infection as skin heals.

($15; mariobadescu.com)

Origins Modern Friction Nature's Gentle Dermabrasion

Scrub away flakes gently with all-natural rice starch. The blend also calms redness with aloe.

($40; sephora.com)

The Body Shop Aloe Soothing Day Cream

This calming, moisturizing formula is the perfect solution for ultra-sensitive skin.

($18; thebodyshop.com)

