The Best-Ever Products to Heal and Conceal a Red, Flushed Face

There’s nothing worse than looking in the mirror only to see a red, irritated face staring back at you. We’re talking about that uncontrollable (and, frankly, embarrassing) change in complexion that's usually triggered by heat exposure and stress. Sound familiar? Whether it's rosacea, an allergic reaction to a new skin care routine, or simply a nervous flush while beautifying before a big event, combating a red face is no easy feat.

While the familiar remedies of applying a cold compress and avoiding blush might suffice, sometimes a little extra treatment can put your skin back on track. That’s where we come in, with a myriad of effective products to help grant you the glowing (but not rosy!) skin you're after.

Redness Relieving Creams

When it comes to relieving a red face, proper care is an essential step in the healing process. Choose hydrating formulas that calm the skin and prevent future redness, such as Origins Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Skin Relief Soothing Face Cream ($63; sephora.com) and Eucerin Redness Relief Soothing Night Creme ($12; drugstore.com). To ease discomfort, opt for SkinMedia Redness Relief CalmPlex ($63; dermstore.com) or La Roche Posay Rosaliac Anti-Redness Moisturizer ($26; target.com). Spending the day in the sun? There's nothing fun about irritated skin coupled with sunburn. Apply Clinique Redness Solutions Daily Relief Cream ($47; macys.com), which is infused with SPF 15, before you head out.

Soothing Serums

Sensitivity typically goes hand-in-hand with redness. Calming serums can help to restore and soothe skin while alleviating irritation. Try Jurlique Calendula Redness Rescue Restorative Treatment Serum ($54; sephora.com) or First Aid Beauty Anti-Redness Serum ($36; sephora.com).

Skin Correcting Primers

A primer can make skin appear more balanced and evenly complected. Dermalogica Redness Relief Primer SPF 20 ($46; ulta.com), Make Up For Ever Step 1 Skin Equalizer ($36; sephora.com), and Pixi Redness Reducing Primer ($22; pixibeauty.com) will give skin a smoother appearance while also canceling out redness.

Quick-Fix Concealing Remedies

We understand the importance of instant relief, especially when you are trying to run out the door with no time for healing treatments. That's where quick-fix remedies come in, which are made specifically to mask your imperfection in a jam. Powder solutions are incredibly easy to apply. Try Clinique Redness Solutions Instant Relief Mineral Pressed Powder ($35; sephora.com) or bareMinerals Redness Remedy ($27; sephora.com). To neutralize and conceal specific redness patches, use Dermablend Smooth Indulgence Redness Concealer ($20; dermablend.com) or Clinique Redness Solutions Targeted Corrector ($20; macys.com). For full color correction, Clinique Redness Solutions Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 with Probiotic Technology ($27; clinique.com) conceals and calms skin to prevent future flare-ups.

