Want to Shrink Your Pores? These 5 Products Actually Work! 

We’ll give it to you straight: No matter what any product promises, no lotion, potion, or cream can make your pores totally disappear. And you wouldn’t want them to—your pores play a huge role in regulating the natural glow-boosting oils produced by your skin. But for those extra-oily days when your pores feel more like potholes, check out these quick-fix, editor-tested goodies that'll provide instantly smoother skin.

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer

Courtesy

This cult-favorite primer works like putty for your pores, filling them in to create a smooth surface while—bonus—also blurring fine lines and imperfections. ($45; sephora.com)

Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Pore Perfecting Primer Mist

Courtesy

The latest addition to Sephora Collection skin care, this priming aersol spray earns points for ease of application and lasting power—our pores were smoothed over from the moment we woke up to when we finally hit the hay. ($22; sephora.com)

Perricone MD Intensive Pore Minimizer

Courtesy

There’s nothing we love more than a product that performs in both the short and long-term. This serum-like treatment exfoliates and tightens pores instantly. And, when applied over time, the alpha lipoic and salicylic acid-rich formula controls the excess oil production that causes pores to swell in the first place. ($55; perriconemd.com)

Kiehl’s Rare Earth Pore Minimizing Lotion

Courtesy

Don't let the word "lotion" fool you. This oily skin-friendly formula is super lightweight and mattifies without leaving skin looking unnatural. ($29; kiehls.com)

Dr. Jart Pore Medic Pore Minish Mist

Courtesy

This mattifying mist has taken the place of both translucent powder and setting spray in our routine. We spray it in a reverse "T" shape to subdue our shiny spots. ($30; sephora.com)