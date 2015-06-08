Bikini Line Essentials: 3 Ways to Prepare for Swimsuit Season

After a long, brutal winter, bikini season is finally upon us. You've been waiting all year to break out that killer swimsuit, but the question is—is your bikini line ready? Aside from hitting up the salon for a professional waxing, there are a number of ways you can get set for the beach, thanks to all the hair removal products constantly rolling out on the market. We winnowed down the essentials into three methods and formulas to get your bikini line in check before heading shoreside. Keep reading to get all the details!

If You Use a Razor

Shaving is the quickest way to get your bikini line summer-ready, but unfortunately, one false move could leave you with razor burn, ingrown hairs—and a bathroom floor that resembles a scene out of Bates Motel. Pair a razor like the Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle ($16; walgreens.com), which has a trimming attachment specifically for the area, with the Bikini Zone Anti-Bumps Shave Gel ($5; ulta.com). Finish with a quick pass of a Completely Bare Bikini Bump Blaster pad ($20; target.com) as a preventative step against in-growns.

If You Use Removal Cream

Cream formulas tend to be the messiest, but thanks to the precision applicator of the Bliss Fuzz Off Bikini Hair Removal Cream ($30; blissworld.com), you can place the formula exactly where you need it, reducing the amount of clean-up afterwards. Let it sit for five minutes, and after you wipe it away with a damp cloth, follow with a layer of The Cool Fix by Shaveworks ($25; sephora.com).

If You Use Wax

The "beauty is pain" mantra is especially fitting with waxing—which makes up for a little discomfort with the longest-lasting results. A kit like the one by Sugar Striptease ($20; ulta.com) brings all the elements of the salon experience home (aside from the massage table and Pure Moods soundtrack). Pre-waxed strips like Sweetease's ($4; ulta.com) can streamline the process. Simply warm them with your hands, apply to the desired area, and pull off in one swift motion. Whish Flawless Swipe Post Wax Serum pads ($22; nordstrom.com) will help to calm down any tender areas.

