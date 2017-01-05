The Best Non-Traditional Engagement Ring Picks, from David Yurman

We sat down with the jewelers at David Yurman's N.Y.C. storefront for a Facebook Live to talk engagement rings, and not your typical cushion, square, or round-cut diamonds. Modern couples want more options than the traditional diamond ring, and David Yurman has plenty to offer, from stackable rings in a variety of metals, to colorful gemstones surrounded by a halo of diamonds, and the trendy east-west setting we've been seeing a lot more of lately as the trend starts to catch on.
Different types of women obviously have different styles when it comes to their jewelry, and depending on her lifestyle, a bride might want to go with something small and simple, or loud and colorful. Kate Middleton's engagement ring is a popular non-traditional style that plenty of brides, average women, and celebrities alike, are basing their own rings on.
Scroll down below for a close-up look at some of the rings featured in the video above, and watch the video to see if a non-traditional engagement ring could be the right choice for you!