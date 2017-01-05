The Best Non-Traditional Engagement Ring Picks, from David Yurman

We sat down with the jewelers at David Yurman's N.Y.C. storefront for a Facebook Live to talk engagement rings, and not your typical cushion, square, or round-cut diamonds. Modern couples want more options than the traditional diamond ring, and David Yurman has plenty to offer, from stackable rings in a variety of metals, to colorful gemstones surrounded by a halo of diamonds, and the trendy east-west setting we've been seeing a lot more of lately as the trend starts to catch on.

Different types of women obviously have different styles when it comes to their jewelry, and depending on her lifestyle, a bride might want to go with something small and simple, or loud and colorful. Kate Middleton's engagement ring is a popular non-traditional style that plenty of brides, average women, and celebrities alike, are basing their own rings on.

Scroll down below for a close-up look at some of the rings featured in the video above, and watch the video to see if a non-traditional engagement ring could be the right choice for you!

Hey guys, It's Kim with In Style. I'm here at the beautiful [UNKNOWN] store in SoHo. I'm here with Yvette. And today we are talking untraditional engagement rings. So we have some beautiful options in front of us. Let's get into this. I'm excited to see all of these. These are gorgeous. Absolutely. So tell me, untraditional engagement rings are sort of a trending Thing these days. Tell me why a lot of brides are choosing to go that route. I think brides tend to switch from time to time whether it has to do with fashion, a lot of times it has to do with their lifestyle, how often do they wear the ring, what it represents in terms of They like it to mix with everything else they have, right? They're supposed to mentor the old other jewelery they have as it's something that needs to stand out. These are more classic so it all depends on specific person and [INAUDIBLE] .>> Okay. So what do we have here? Let's start with maybe this. Yeah? [INAUDIBLE] is one of our new collections. Untraditional, beautiful. This is the first collection we introduced with emerald cut diamonds. Wow, that's beautiful. And it has geometric shapes, it has an emerald cut in the center, baguettes on the sides, and this brushed yellow gold. So it's Becoming very popular. Brides-to-be love this ring because it's a beautiful look, but it's lower set. So it's for a bride who likes to have diamond set lower so [CROSSTALK]. If you're active it's not in the way. You don't have to worry about having it [UNKNOWN] Different things, but that's very popular, it's also another beautiful thing about the ring, and not traditional, that the diamond is set east west. East west. Exactly. Versus this [UNKNOWN] which is also beautiful, has [UNKNOWN] gold, but in this case diamond is set north south. So there is something for everyone in this case. Rose gold version, and [INAUDIBLE] collection as well, so beautiful. So that's something very untraditional. Some of our classic rings, like crossover, have become very popular with oval rings. So recently brides have been Drawing to new shapes and fancier tapes more than the traditional round. So oval is one of the popular shapes now. So oval is a hot new item? It is, it is. It's beautiful, and the double band is nice too. Double band is very nice. And then the Esther collection, so our new collection. As well, we'll present this with an oval diamond as well. [BLANK_AUDIO] Let's see. [BLANK_AUDIO] So these are two very different types of brides, right? Very different types of brides, yeah. This is definitely more of a classic, but a slight edge and slight contemporary. A little different look, if you will. And then beautiful bands that do manage some of our settings. We have a wide selection of bands in this case. Ester or matching bands with crossovers. So there is, there's something for everyone. You think, I find that, Right, go for as mixing metals. Really? This is something we're noticing recently and has been the case before. So right we are often very to mix red, rose gold or yellow bands with their platinum engagement rings. Interesting. And that's beautiful and it also opens up all these opportunities to get creative with jewelry. As for the bands itself, that's sort of a fun way to incorporate you know a little bit of edge and you're going for a more classic ring as well. Right? Like you could always do a classic ring and then do a fun band.>> Yea, you can do classic band. And you know it's not always brides wear ring, it's not everyday, they'll wear the actual engagement ring. Stacking those non-traditional bands are really pretty, it's just fun to stack them again, mix diamonds and metals together. Yeah beautiful. And we can also have like a [UNKNOWN] metal, and then you have a diamond band, so that's pretty. Stack the bands and then if you're wearing your engagement ring then you can also mix And match some colors. Love it. And walk me through these, what collection is this? That's color. So we introduce the color stone engagement rings, in this particular case these are called Capri color. If groom to be walks in with almost no idea what is it, Just looking for, what is it, his fiance to be like. This is, it's good to have colors and options but it's also important to understand and what are some of the important things, right? So if we could find out for example, you notice And groom notices that we have. She always wears colors. I hear that a lot. She always wears colors. She loves bluish, she has sapphire earrings. So, all this information that we are able to collect from the groom-to-be is when we introduce [UNKNOWN] rings. And this is why it's beautiful option to offer. And what advice do you give if a woman comes in and she really doesn't know where to start? How do you begin that process with her? [UNKNOWN] some of the important answers to find out from beginning whether Couple comes in together or a groom-to-be comes in by himself is what do we know? Do we know the shape the stone she prefers? Do we know the color of the metal? Those would be some of the key questions to know. And then from there on it is easier to kind of incorporate and fit one of our beautiful settings and styles into her needs or her lifestyle. But some of the important things like what does she wear? Do you notice she wears yellow gold? Does she wear a specific metal Color of metal all the time. Does she mix and match? So by asking a lot of questions, you do understand which one of our styles or which one of our non-traditional engagement rings will be a better fit for them. And walk me through these. Now, these are some of my favorites, these bands. What are they called? Lainie. They're another new collection. They're gorgeous. So beautiful. We, this is part of our beautiful island of Lainie. We do offer beautiful full [UNKNOWN] diamond as well as partial [UNKNOWN]. Again, rose and yellow gold. corruptions [INAUDIBLE] And then metal twists together, like two lives coming together, so they twist and then beautiful thing about this something [INAUDIBLE] diamond keeps going until it surrounds the entire stone and then So the symbol of love, which is your stone. It's completely strong, but it's beautiful, handsets. Diamonds in a handmade setting, absolutely incredible. One of the new collections. It's become very popular already. This is my new favorite. I love it. Would you pair it with one of these bands, or would you go for a simpler band? It's very personal. It depends? It depends. I like pairing the full pav�� setting with maybe a partial pav��. Diamond band, it nests absolutely beautifully together, so sits [UNKNOWN] beautifully, so you know if the bride to be wants something more simple, we do have a large variety of wedding bands as well. Beautiful, and then walk me through this. Those are some of our beautiful rose gold rings. So, Eden [UNKNOWN], classic look, so you have cabling sides. So rose gold, the reason I pulled this is this has become so popular in rose gold. [CROSSTALK] It's rose gold engagement ring, again, will mix and match with platinum or yellow gold bands. But rose gold is definitely the metal to go now based on the demand, beautiful and platinum cable band. It's a must have with any of our settings really, you can. Have the cable band, whether it's a rose gold or yellow gold or platinum, it works with anything. And it's a simple band just to wear on its own on your more casual days. Beautiful. Any other trends that you're noticing In wedding rings. I would say it's definitely the color of the metal and the shape. So we're definitely switching a little bit around from traditional round shapes and to more oval. And to emerald colored stones. Colored stones. For sure Colored diamonds also will be coming back, I'm sure. But colored stones right now is a pick for someone who is looking for a non-traditional engagement ring. I would like to try this one, cuz this is my absolute favorite. This is so gorgeous. That is very beautiful. And then what band I put on with it. Try the matching one eye band. This one? Yeah. That is a ring, if I have ever seen one, obsessed. That is beautiful, we can try some other ones, let's see if you like the. Let's try, let's put on this first. Okay. Try the- What collection is this again? This is the Aster for [INAUDIBLE] and then maybe the plain aster on the other side. Beautiful, I like that. So you can make [CROSSTALK] because it's beautiful, it's more simple. It's simple but it's a little bit trendy with different types of bands. Bands. That looks good. And your stone's still sets off and. Let's try one of these Delanaise? Yeah, something that's really unique and. Delanaise, you know, inspired by geometric artwork French [UNKNOWN] You know what I love about this name also So it's the inside, there's a little- Cable. cable that surrounds the inside. That's just a cool little detail. Beautiful. 18 carat fresh gold and but it's also so simple, and classic, elegant. Yeah it really sparkles. I like the [CROSSTALK] Yeah it does. They all do, yes. And again you square is the new thing we offer and we just See an increased increase as well. Wow, and can you do a colored stone in this? Absolutely. Anything you want, right? Absolutely, we'll be able to accommodate requests of that sort. Well thank you so much, this was so fun. I want to stay here all day and try on more rings. This David Newman store is gorgeous. Thank you. So, thank you so much for walking us through some of the untraditional engagement rings. Thank you. Thank you for coming here. Bye, guys

