Reese Witherspoon Really Knows Her Athletic Wear: See Petite Picks Inspired by the Star

"Make it work" moments are pretty frequent for women below the average height, especially when it comes to dealing with athletic wear (cue: painful childhood flashbacks of oversized jerseys and baggy gym shorts). To eliminate those regrettable moments for good, we took inspiration from pint-sized actress Reese Witherspoon (she's 5'1''.) As a designer herself (she launched lifestyle brand Draper James earlier this year), the A-lister fully makes her petite frame work for her. Ahead, see picks inspired by the always put-together star.

Opt For Cropped

Whether it’s loose sweatpants or skin tight leggings, cropped bottoms that end just above the ankle make your legs appear longer than they actually are.

Land's End sweatpants, $14.99; landsend.com. Old Navy leggings, $22; oldnavy.com. Athleta leggings, $69; athleta.com.

Brighten Your Bust

Draw attention to your upper half with a vivid top—your torso will seem leaner. Styles with shortened or adjustable straps also cater perfectly to petites.

Lululemon sports bra, $48; lululemon.com. Theory top, $115; theory.com. Calvin Klein sports bra, $34; calvinklein.com.

Match And Match

A perfect alternative to an overwhelming one-piece, these sexy separates show off a little skin, while still working in the same color palette.

Rebecca Minkoff top, $88; rebeccaminkoff.com. RM skort, $148; rebeccaminkoff.com. Topshop Tank, $10; topshop.com. Topshop Joggers, $68; topshop.com.

Take A Hike

When it comes to an activity as grueling as hiking, ill-fitting clothing affects your performance. Look for form-fitting fabrics that work for any shape.

Patagonia pull over, $69; patagonia.com. Sierra Hiking Socks, $12.95; sierratradingpost.com. REI hiking pants, $64.50; rei.com.

