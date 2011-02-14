The Best Performance Outfits at the Grammys

Even if you watched the Grammys on mute, the performance outfits at the ceremony were entertaining enough. "Born This Way" singer Lady Gaga birthed herself on stage, emerging from a womb designed by Hussein Chalayan to perform in a sheer yolk-colored two-piece and matching coat by Mugler (her stylist Nicola Formichetti designs the label, paws up!). The dress Katy Perry wore during her Valentine's Day-inspired routine had footage from her marriage to Russell Brand playing on it, while British singer Florence Welch belted out an Aretha Franklin tribute wearing Elie Saab. See more of our favorite Grammys performance outfits in the gallery.

MORE:• All Grammys Coverage on InStyle.com!• 5 Most Shocking Beauty Moments