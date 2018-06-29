Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Before rumors that she and Drake possibly dated began recirculating thanks to his new album, Bella Hadid was living her best life in Rome. On Thursday, she joined Lily Aldridge for Bulgari's celebration of the jewelry brand's new Wild Pop collection, created as a tribute to Andy Warhol. There, Duran Duran hit the stage for a surprise performance and Hadid stared at the camera with the same fiercely feminine eyes we think Drake refers to in "Finesse."

Meanwhile, back in the states, Tiffany & Co. celebrated its Paper Flowers collection with stars like Naomi Harris and Iris Law, yes, Jude Law and Sadie Frost's daughter. Into the weekend, New York City Pride celebrations welcomed fabulous queer reality stars like Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, plus Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and "How Many F—s?" singer Ericka Jayne, who now hangs out with Josephine Skriver.

VIDEO: 10 Times Bella Hadid Rocked the Runway

After the 2018 BET Awards, Jamie Foxx welcomed Empire's Serayah and then Teyana Taylor to his house for an after-party, while Paul Rudd and Jessica Chastain hit the red carpet screening circuit.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.