Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari
Jonathan Borge
Jun 29, 2018 @ 4:45 pm

Before rumors that she and Drake possibly dated began recirculating thanks to his new album, Bella Hadid was living her best life in Rome. On Thursday, she joined Lily Aldridge for Bulgari's celebration of the jewelry brand's new Wild Pop collection, created as a tribute to Andy Warhol. There, Duran Duran hit the stage for a surprise performance and Hadid stared at the camera with the same fiercely feminine eyes we think Drake refers to in "Finesse."

Meanwhile, back in the states, Tiffany & Co. celebrated its Paper Flowers collection with stars like Naomi Harris and Iris Law, yes, Jude Law and Sadie Frost's daughter. Into the weekend, New York City Pride celebrations welcomed fabulous queer reality stars like Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski, plus Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and "How Many F—s?" singer Ericka Jayne, who now hangs out with Josephine Skriver. 

After the 2018 BET Awards, Jamie Foxx welcomed Empire's Serayah and then Teyana Taylor to his house for an after-party, while Paul Rudd and Jessica Chastain hit the red carpet screening circuit.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.

1 of 12 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Jessie Ware, Natalie Dormer, Iris Law, and Naomie Harris

at the launch of the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers collection.
2 of 12 Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Josephine Skriver and Ericka Jayne

at the Blond's New York Pride party with Ketel One.
3 of 12 Tom Vickers (Nicole images) & Angelica Marie Photographer (event photos)

Nicole Kidman

at Neutrogena's Create & Cultivate event.
4 of 12 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Brandon T. Jackson, Teyana Taylor, and King Bach

at the BET Awards after-party at Jamie Foxx's home.
5 of 12 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx and Lena Waithe

at the BET Awards after-party at Jamie Foxx's home.
6 of 12 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Coco Rocha and Victoria Justice

at American Express Platinum and Saks Fifth Avenue's "Shop Saks with Platinum" event.
7 of 12 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi

at a General Public x RH event at Restoration Hardware.
8 of 12 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Serayah

at the BET Awards after-party at Jamie Foxx's home.
9 of 12 Michael Loccisano

Jessica Chastain

at a New York screening of Woman Walks Ahead.
10 of 12 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

at the New York City Pride parade with Smirnoff.
11 of 12 Andrew Toth / Getty Images for Vita Coco

Antoni Porowski

at the debut of the new Vita Coco Sparkling beverage collection and partnership with The Free Ride during New York City Pride.
12 of 12 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd

at the New York screening of Ant-Man and The Wasp with the Cinema Society.

