Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

While Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth slipped on their finest fascinators for the Royal Ascot this week, Hollywood's hottest also crossed the pond for a string of parties that made London the place to be.

First up, the Victoria and Albert Museum's summer party, where Ciara showed up in a hot pink Tom Ford velvet suit with '70s-like curls and her beau, Russell Wilson.

The annual Serpentine Galleries summer party got a royal touch thanks to Princess Beatrice of York and Lady Kitty Spencer's presence, indeed two of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's guests at the royal wedding in May. Also on the red carpet? Charli XCX, Ellie Goulding, Adwoa Abloh and once again, Ciara.

Back in the U.S., Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the launch of Goop Aspen (amid rumors of her upcoming Hamptons wedding) while Jennifer Lawrence mingled with the art crowd at N.Y.C.'s Standard Hotel, Highline.

