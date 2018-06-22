Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Jonathan Borge
Jun 22, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

While Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth slipped on their finest fascinators for the Royal Ascot this week, Hollywood's hottest also crossed the pond for a string of parties that made London the place to be.

First up, the Victoria and Albert Museum's summer party, where Ciara showed up in a hot pink Tom Ford velvet suit with '70s-like curls and her beau, Russell Wilson.

Date Night In London. Me and My Hubby In @TomFord. V&A

The annual Serpentine Galleries summer party got a royal touch thanks to Princess Beatrice of York and Lady Kitty Spencer's presence, indeed two of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's guests at the royal wedding in May. Also on the red carpet? Charli XCX, Ellie Goulding, Adwoa Abloh and once again, Ciara.

VIDEO: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie at Harry and Meghan's Royal Wedding

Back in the U.S., Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the launch of Goop Aspen (amid rumors of her upcoming Hamptons wedding) while Jennifer Lawrence mingled with the art crowd at N.Y.C.'s Standard Hotel, Highline.

Scroll down for the best parties of the week.

1 of 13 Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice of York

at the Victoria and Albert Museum's summer party.
2 of 13 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Charli XCX

at the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery.
3 of 13 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ellie Goulding

at the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery.
4 of 13 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Alexa Chung

at the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery.
5 of 13 Mike Marsland

Ciara

at the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery.
6 of 13 Mike Marsland

Adwoa Abloh

at the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery.
7 of 13 Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Lady Kitty Spencer

at the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery.
8 of 13 Mike Marsland

Princess Beatrice of York

at the Serpentine Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery.
9 of 13 Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Prune Nourry and Jennifer Lawrence

at the unveiling of Prune Nourry's "The Amazon" bust at The Plaza at The Standard, High Line.
10 of 13 Courtesy of James and Schulze

Gwyneth Paltrow and Seamus Mullen

at the launch of Goop Aspen.
11 of 13 Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Paris Jackson

at the boohoo.com x Paris Hilton collection launch party.
12 of 13 Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Lil' Kim and Paris Hilton

at the boohoo.com x Paris Hilton collection launch party.
13 of 13 Courtesy of Travelpro

Tan France

at the launch of Travelpro’s Platinum Elite Collection.

