3 Overnight Products That Help You Wake Up with Better Skin

While you're drifting off to sleep, your skin is kicking into high gear. “At night skin repairs itself and has the opportunity to replenish moisture and antioxidants that inevitably get depleted throughout the day,” says Elizabeth Hale, M.D., dermatologist at Complete Skin MD and Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at the New York University Langone Medical Center. Take advantage of the time your face is shielded from the elements and treat your skin to one of these overnight products—then take advantage of the #iWokeUpLikeThis hashtag.

Best for Hydration:

The nighttime is high time for replacing moisture lost during the day, says Hale, who looks for products with ceramides and glycerin, which help seal in moisture. Hale prefers CeraVe. Packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, the brand’s Skin Renewing Night Cream ($14, amazon.com) was designed to work with the natural circadian rhythm of your skin to deliver a potent dose of the renewing peptides kollaren and chronoline.

Best for Anti-Aging:

One of the keys to youthful, buoyant skin is collagen; produced in your skin, the amount of firming collagen you have goes down as you age, which can lead to sagging and fine lines. One collagen killer to be aware of: the sun, which emits UV rays that produce free-radicals—and free-radicals have a nasty habit of breaking down the skin-saving protein. “At night, it’s smart to apply antioxidants,” says Hale. Why? Because antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, giving collagen a better chance to thrive. Her favorite product is Resveratrol BE by SkinCeuticals ($152, skinceuticals.com). “Reservatrol is a potent antioxidant found in the grapes of red wine.”

Best for Battling Breakouts:

If you’re prone to pesky pimples, the exfoliating ingredient salicylic acid is likely a star player in your lineup. Before bed, try treating your face to a mask fueled with the sloughing agent, says Hale. Dermalogica’s Clear Start Breakout Clearing Overnight Treatment ($20, shop.nordstrom.com) seeps into skin to unclog pores while you snooze. Cucumber and licorice help zap any irritation, so you’ll be well-rested—and not ruddy—come morning.

