Why You Need an Opalescent Lip Gloss In Your Makeup Bag

Opal isn't just for your jewelry collection—or hair, if you're Kelly Ripa—anymore. If you're not the type to incorporate a metallic with a holographic finish into your summer wardrobe, an opalescent lip gloss is one way to try out the trend without going full Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Designers like Giabattista Valli are onboard with the trend, incorporating the multi-tonal finish into his Crystal Glaze Balm for MAC ($23; nordstrom.com), presenting an unexpected alternative to your everyday clear gloss. We especially love how it plays transformative tricks on the light every time you change angles, and gives off a slight futuristic vibe. Tinted versions like Bare Escentuals' Marvelous Moxie in Hypnotist ($18; sephora.com) can make a statement on their own, while clear options like Bite Beauty's Opal Lip Gloss ($22; sephora.com) and Inglot's AMC Lip Gloss ($18; inglot.com) can go either way. Worn solo, they give your lips the slightest hint of a purple-blue shimmer, but instantly amp up the intensity of any lipstick in your collection. No doubt about it, iridescent glosses have come a long way since the pop princess music videos of the early 2000s.

