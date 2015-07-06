4 Lip Gloss Launches We’re Already Obsessed With

If there’s one beauty item we can’t leave home without, it’s lip gloss. The low-maintenance staple enhances our pouts with the perfect amount of color and shine in just one swipe. And as the first and only makeup product our moms allowed us to carry around in our middle school backpacks, the trusty lip gloss holds a special place in our hearts.

That’s why we’re already obsessing over the range of flattering options that have recently hit the market. These grown-up glosses, if you will, are hydrating, non-sticky, and add a flirty touch to any look. Shop the ones we can’t get enough of, below.

Smith and Cult’s The Shining Lip Lacquers

We’re openly obsessed with Smith and Cult’s nail polishes, so we probably don’t have to tell you how excited we were when the brand added lip glosses to their growing range. Much like the polishes we know and love, these vibrant finishes indulge us with gorgeous packaging and an all-natural formula that actually delivers (above, $22 each; smithandcult.com).

Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Gloss

For the last few years, Baby Lips lip balms has been one of our favorite drugstore beauty buys. So once we got our hands on its glossy counterpart, our addiction reached a whole new level. The vitamin E infused formula provides our pouts with much-needed moisture and shine—without sticking to our strands at the slightest gust of wind. Thanks to its wallet-friendly price, we’ll be stocking up on every shade (above, Life’s a Peach, $5; ulta.com).

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer

Aside from the occasional stick factor, you really can’t go wrong with lip gloss, especially when it’s one by Marc Jacobs. The designer’s latest lacquers, available in cream, shimmer, and jelly finishes, ensure our lips stay hydrated and perfectly smooth—and the minty fresh scent doesn’t hurt either. With 18 irresistible shades to choose from, we can’t decide which one we love the most (above, Hot Hot Hot, $28; sephora.com).

Urban Decay Revolution High-Color Lip Gloss

On those days you crave the shine of a lip gloss and the pigment of a lipstick, Urban Decay’s bold new formula will give you the best of both worlds (watch as InStyle’s Kahlana Barfield tries it out here). Plus, the super-sleek packaging makes it easy to toss into any bag (above, Punch Drunk, $22; sephora.com).

