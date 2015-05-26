The Best Ways to Whiten Your Teeth—from All-Natural DIYs to High-Tech Treatments

This time of year yields one thing: endless picture-taking. Whether it’s for proms, graduations, weddings or backyard BBQs, the last thing we want is to flip through our Insta' feeds and gaze down at yellow, stained teeth that don't exactly complement an ear-to-ear smile. Although you may savor your Friday night glass of wine and Monday morning spiced latte, consuming pigmented foods and drinks can cause teeth to lose their brilliance. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best all-natural, and high-tech teeth whitening fixes that will ensure a beaming grin.

All-Natural Teeth Whitening:

It's hard not to associate teeth whitening with dentist visits or expensive gadgets. However, with a myriad of DIY options, you can easily whip up your own teeth whitening mouthwashes, pastes, and scrubs using items that are probably already stocked in your cupboards.

Hydrogen Peroxide

It's the main ingredient in many teeth whitening solutions, so why not toss your store-bought mouthwash to the side and swish with this totally safe (and totally inexpensive) bleaching agent for a few seconds. ($6; drugstore.com)

Apple Cider Vinegar

Who would have thought that apple cider vinegar ($6; amazon.com) possesses abilities beyond sprucing up your apple-chicken salad for lunch? Swishing with it daily over a month will assist in removing stains.

Coconut Oil

As if it wasn’t already trendy enough, coconut oil ($16; amazon.com) is providing yet another positive beauty benefit. Add some to your toothbrush or swish with it for 15 minutes while pulling the oil through your teeth. It will leave you with a whiter smile—and its natural antibacterial properties mean fresher breath and healthier gums.

DIY Pastes

And now, the fun stuff: making your own pastes. For a basic version, simply mix baking soda ($9; amazon.com) and lemon juice. Apply using a toothbrush, let it sit for a minute or two, then rinse. For the ultimate teeth-brightening scrub, add a pulped strawberry and a pinch of sea salt to your paste mix.

High-Tech Teeth Whitening:

When we say high-tech teeth whitening, we mean it. From toothpastes to kits, there are endless new technologies that lead to a brighter, whiter smile.

Whitening Prep

First off, know that many teeth-whitening products can cause sensitivity, so it's worth your while to prepare teeth before treatment. Using a product like Sensodyne Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth ($6; walgreens.com) for at least four weeks leading up to your treatment may minimize discomfort. To brush, try a gentle whitening device such as Sonicare’s DiamondClean ($220; phillips-store.com).

Brightening Kits

Looking for easy-application kits to apply while going about your business? Go Smile’s serum capsules ($89; gosmile.com) feature built-in applicator that make them easy to apply. You should see brighter teeth in about one week. Similarly, GLO Science’s GLO POP DailyTeeth Whitening Gels ($89; sephora.com) feature a streamlined design—and no toothbrushing or rinsing is necessary.

Whitening Strips

Rushing around your apartment getting ready for a night out? Smooth on Crest 1-Hour Express 3D White Strips ($52; walgreens.com) while you're beautifying. They remove stains in just 60 minutes.

Mouth Rinse

Looking for something even simpler? Listerine Healthy White Restoring Anticavity Mouth Rinse ($7; target.com) claims to leave you with more sparkling teeth after just one rinse.

