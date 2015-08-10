Erase Manicure Mistakes with a Genius Polish-Correcting Pen

Courtesy
Unless you're ambidextrous, it's likely that every DIY mani will end with nail polish everywhere but your actual nail. The solution to this frustrating problem? Add an easy-to-use nail corrector pen to your manicure kit.
These innovative products condition cuticles while also erasing pesky mistakes without smudging the rest of your paint job. Simply apply the tip of the pen to clear away any excess nail polish for a professional look—no salon visit necessary. Shop our tried-and-true favorites below.
Nail Corrector Pens
Julep $10 SHOP IT
Ciate $17 SHOP IT
Sally Hansen $5 SHOP IT
Nails Inc. $10 SHOP IT
Essie $14 SHOP IT
