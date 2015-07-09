These One-Hit Hair Wonders Will Streamline Your Product Arsenal

One-hit wonders in the music world may not leave a lasting impression on the Billboard charts, but these do-it-all hair staples are officially redefining the term with their multitasking abilities. Instead of layering on product after product, these items streamline the power of your leave-in conditioner, heat protectant, serum, and more into one bottle. Take Shu Uemura Art of Hair Wonder Worker ($33; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com)—in addition to being the perfect blowout primer, this moringa-rich spray can also be used as an air-drying agent to bring out the natural curves in your strands, sans frizz.

Products like It's a 10 Miracle Styling Potion ($20; ulta.com) and Living Proof Perfect Hair Day ($26; sephora.com) live up to their names with many versatile uses, but if you really want to cut down on your product lineup, opt for the Healthy Sexy Hair Soya 22-in-1 Want It All Treatment ($20; sexyhair.com), which does almost everything except the dishes. We're not kidding—the lightweight creme conditions and protects against humidity, heat, frizz, premature color fading, and will have your styling session set before Blu Cantrell's breakout single finishes up on your playlist.

