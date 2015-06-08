Our 7 Favorite Moments from the 2015 Tony Awards

The 69th annual Tony Awards took place on Sunday to honor the year's best Broadway plays and musicals at New York's Radio City Music Hall—and what an festive occasion it turned out to be! Read on to relive the evening's standout moments:

1. It takes two (hosts, that is) to kick off the night.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Co-hosts Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming launched the show with an opening number that included a medley of classic show tunes and a nod to Hollywood talents on Broadway and tied into the show-stopping tune "A Musical" from Something Rotten!

2. Helen Mirren takes home her first Tony Award.

The dame took home the best leading actress in a play Tony for her role in The Audience, which made her one Grammy away from earning an EGOT. Watch her gracious acceptance speech here:

3. Kelli O'Hara performs "Shall We Dance"—and gets the big prize.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The cast of The King and I thrilled the audience with their performance of the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein tune, and O'Hara won the Tony Award for best leading actress in a musical for her performance as schoolteacher Anna Leonowens opposite Ken Watanabe's King of Siam.

4. Vanessa Hudgens dons a red sailor dress to crack open the bubbly.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The actress took the Tonys stage and gave an energizing performance of "The Night They Invented Champagne" with the Gigi cast.

5. Sydney Lucas proves that age is just a number when it comes to talent.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The 11-year-old featured actress in a musical nominee brought down the house with her powerful voice and stirring performance of "Ring of Keys" from Fun Home.

6. The most adorable (and longest) acceptance speech of the night goes to ...

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Newcomer Ruthie Ann Miles nabbed the best featured actress in a musical Tony for her role in The King and I, and left an impression with an emotional acceptance speech that was peppered with jokes—and ran on until she was nearly played off the stage by intense rhythmic drums. Watch it here:

7. Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, and Matthew Morrison find Neverland.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Matthew Morrison took flight in a stirring performance of “Stronger” from Finding Neverland—after an introduction by Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, and Kiesza who all appear on the musical's soundtrack.

