15 Models You Need to Follow on Instagram

gigihadid/Instagram
Kelsey Glein
Aug 17, 2015 @ 8:30 am

Nothing will kick off your Monday morning quite like an endless stream of gorgeous gals. New York Fashion Week is fast approaching (Yikes!), and what better way to beef up your Instagram feed than with the hottest models of the moment? You can bet these ladies will be strutting their stuff down the runways come September, and they'll be 'gramming exclusive sneak peeks along the way that you'll want in on. Check out 15 models you need to follow now on Instagram below.

Karlie Kloss:

Fancy a spot of tea? ☕️

A photo posted by @karliekloss on

Kendall Jenner:

☀️

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

Liu Wen:

Wish I could ride...but no helmet! 😂😂😂

A photo posted by Liu Wen (刘雯) (@liuwenlw) on

Jourdan Dunn:

Georgia May Jagger:

Interview day @thomassabo #mylovebridge @miamcsorley rainbow hair @alexbrownsell

A photo posted by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on

Fei Fei Sun:

Watermelon time 🍉#feifeisweekend

A photo posted by Fei Fei Sun☀️孙菲菲 (@feifeisun) on

Behati Prinsloo:

Don't sweat the lil things...

A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Joan Smalls:

💞💓💞

A photo posted by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Gigi Hadid:

& that's a wrap. 🌙

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Cara Delevingne:

Yes that frog is real and yes I kissed it

A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Xiao Wen:

WELCOME HOME @babyghost_nyc @qiaoranhuang ❤️🐇💀

A photo posted by Ju xiaowen (@jujujuxiaowen) on

Lindsey Wixon:

Bed arrived! @chaosfashion @heathermaryjackson @stockdalecharlotte

A photo posted by Lindsey Wixson (@lindseywixson) on

Suki Waterhouse:

Chanel Iman:

First baseball game so excited for the night go Dodgers ⚾️

A photo posted by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Chloe Norgaard:

dreaming about actually knowing how to skateboard #oshkoshbgosh thanks @chris_krieb

A photo posted by chloe pɹɐɐƃɹøu (@chloenorgaard) on

