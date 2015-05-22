Our A to Z List of 42 Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Get your credit card out! It's Memorial Day Weekend and some of our favorite designers and retailers are slashing their prices. Treat yourself to a Salvatore Ferragamo python handbag that's more than 50% off ($1,180,originally $2,950, shopbop.com), a lace Rebecca Taylor maxidress ($261, originally $595, rebeccataylor.com), an IRO fringed leather jacket ($695, originally $1,398, otteny.com), or Maiyet sandals ($185, originally $750, barneyswarehouse.com). Or, visit your favorite e-tailers (think: Old Navy, Banana Republic, Shopbop, and Nordstrom) and scoop up classics, like the Bauble Bar bracelets above ($26 each, originally $32 each, baublebar.com).
Amazon Fashion, amazon.com
20% off clothing, shoes, jewelry,watching, and luggage with code "FUN20SUN"
Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com
40% off select full priced items online with code "BRSUMMER"
Barney's Warehouse, barneyswarehouse.com
Up to 40% off women's items, plus an additional 50% off clearance items
BaubleBar, baublebar.com
20% off site wide (excluding already discounted items and Frends headphones); plus, buy 3 items and save 25%, buy 4+ items and save 30%
Boden, bodenusa
30% off, plus free shipping and returns on orders $49 and over
Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com
25% off summer essentials, including select tees, shorts, and flip-flops
Cecelia New York, cecelianewyork.com
40% off all spring styles with code "ceceliasummer"
Chinese Laundry, chineselaundry.com
25% off regular priced items with code "MEMO25"
Cooper & Ella, cooperandella.com
40% off site wide and up to 75% off sale items with code "FIREWORKS"
Current/Elliott, currentelliott.com
Receive an additional 20% off sale items with code "MD2015"
Dannijo, dannijo.com
20% off site wide (excluding fine jewelry and gift cards)
DL1961 Premium Denim, dl1961.com
30% off men's, women's, and kid's with code "DLMD30"
Equipment, equipment.com
Receive an additional 20% sale items with code "MD2015"
Forever 21, forever21.com
30% off select items
Giejo Swim, giejo.com
50% off site wide with code "mdw50"
Hanky Panky, hankypanky.com
30% off select thongs with select styles up to 65% off
Havaianas, havaianas.com
20% off purchases $60 or more
Isharya Jewelry, isharya.com
Receive an additional 30% off sale items with code "ADDMEMORIAL30"
Joe's Jeans, joesjeans.com
Up to 20% off site wide (some exclusions may apply)
Joie, joie.com
Receive an additional 20% off sale items with code "MD2015"
Lilly Pulitzer, lillyputlizer.com
Starfish bracelet gift with any purchase; spend $200, get a sunglasses case, spend $600, get 2 beach towels and sunglasses case, spend $800, get Kadema set, beach towels, and sunglasses case, spend $1,400, get a rolling beach cooler, Kadema set, beach towels, and sunglasses case
Mango, mango.com
50% off select items
Miansai, miansai.com
Up to 60% off select styles
Nanette Lepore, nanettelepore.com
40% off select merchandise
Nasty Gal, nastygal.com
40% off select items and an extra 40% off markdowns
Nicole Miller, nicolemiller.com
25% off site wide (excluding bridal, gift cards, and accessories) with code "SUMMERISHERE"
Nordstrom, nordstrom.com
Up to 40% select styles
Old Navy, oldnavy.com
Up to 50% off site wide
Otte, otteny.com
Up to 70% off new markdowns
Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com
Up to 50% off select styles
Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com
Receive an additional 25% off sale items with code "SALE25"
Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com
Up to 55% off select women's apparal
Scoop, scoopnyc.com
25% off select styles, plus free shipping on orders over $150
Shopbop, shopbop.com
Up to 70% off select styles, markdowns on select designer items, and 25% off all CK Underwear (excluding sets), plus free 3-day shipping and returns
Sole Society, solesociety.com
50% off select styles
Solid & Striped, solidandstriped.com
25% off with code "USA25"
Soludos, soludos.com
Free tote with any purchase
Tibi, tibi.com
Up to 50% off select items
The Limited, thelimited.com
50% off select tems and 40% off sale items
Topshop, topshop.com
Up to 30% off select items
Trina Turk, trinaturk.com
Receive an additional 20% off sale items, plus free ground shipping
Zadig & Voltaire, zadig-et-voltaire.com
Up to 40% off select items
