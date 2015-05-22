Our A to Z List of 42 Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need to Shop Right Now

Get your credit card out! It's Memorial Day Weekend and some of our favorite designers and retailers are slashing their prices. Treat yourself to a Salvatore Ferragamo python handbag that's more than 50% off ($1,180,originally $2,950, shopbop.com), a lace Rebecca Taylor maxidress ($261, originally $595, rebeccataylor.com), an IRO fringed leather jacket ($695, originally $1,398, otteny.com), or Maiyet sandals ($185, originally $750, barneyswarehouse.com). Or, visit your favorite e-tailers (think: Old Navy, Banana Republic, Shopbop, and Nordstrom) and scoop up classics, like the Bauble Bar bracelets above ($26 each, originally $32 each, baublebar.com).

Amazon Fashion, amazon.com

20% off clothing, shoes, jewelry,watching, and luggage with code "FUN20SUN"

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com

40% off select full priced items online with code "BRSUMMER"

Barney's Warehouse, barneyswarehouse.com

Up to 40% off women's items, plus an additional 50% off clearance items

BaubleBar, baublebar.com

20% off site wide (excluding already discounted items and Frends headphones); plus, buy 3 items and save 25%, buy 4+ items and save 30%

Boden, bodenusa

30% off, plus free shipping and returns on orders $49 and over

Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com

25% off summer essentials, including select tees, shorts, and flip-flops

Cecelia New York, cecelianewyork.com

40% off all spring styles with code "ceceliasummer"

Chinese Laundry, chineselaundry.com

25% off regular priced items with code "MEMO25"

Cooper & Ella, cooperandella.com

40% off site wide and up to 75% off sale items with code "FIREWORKS"

Current/Elliott, currentelliott.com

Receive an additional 20% off sale items with code "MD2015"

Dannijo, dannijo.com

20% off site wide (excluding fine jewelry and gift cards)

DL1961 Premium Denim, dl1961.com

30% off men's, women's, and kid's with code "DLMD30"

Equipment, equipment.com

Receive an additional 20% sale items with code "MD2015"

Forever 21, forever21.com

30% off select items

Giejo Swim, giejo.com

50% off site wide with code "mdw50"

Hanky Panky, hankypanky.com

30% off select thongs with select styles up to 65% off

Havaianas, havaianas.com

20% off purchases $60 or more

Isharya Jewelry, isharya.com

Receive an additional 30% off sale items with code "ADDMEMORIAL30"

Joe's Jeans, joesjeans.com

Up to 20% off site wide (some exclusions may apply)

Joie, joie.com

Receive an additional 20% off sale items with code "MD2015"

Lilly Pulitzer, lillyputlizer.com

Starfish bracelet gift with any purchase; spend $200, get a sunglasses case, spend $600, get 2 beach towels and sunglasses case, spend $800, get Kadema set, beach towels, and sunglasses case, spend $1,400, get a rolling beach cooler, Kadema set, beach towels, and sunglasses case

Mango, mango.com

50% off select items

Miansai, miansai.com

Up to 60% off select styles

Nanette Lepore, nanettelepore.com

40% off select merchandise

Nasty Gal, nastygal.com

40% off select items and an extra 40% off markdowns

Nicole Miller, nicolemiller.com

25% off site wide (excluding bridal, gift cards, and accessories) with code "SUMMERISHERE"

Nordstrom, nordstrom.com

Up to 40% select styles

Old Navy, oldnavy.com

Up to 50% off site wide

Otte, otteny.com

Up to 70% off new markdowns

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com

Up to 50% off select styles

Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com

Receive an additional 25% off sale items with code "SALE25"

Saks Fifth Avenue, saksfifthavenue.com

Up to 55% off select women's apparal

Scoop, scoopnyc.com

25% off select styles, plus free shipping on orders over $150

Shopbop, shopbop.com

Up to 70% off select styles, markdowns on select designer items, and 25% off all CK Underwear (excluding sets), plus free 3-day shipping and returns

Sole Society, solesociety.com

50% off select styles

Solid & Striped, solidandstriped.com

25% off with code "USA25"

Soludos, soludos.com

Free tote with any purchase

Tibi, tibi.com

Up to 50% off select items

The Limited, thelimited.com

50% off select tems and 40% off sale items

Topshop, topshop.com

Up to 30% off select items

Trina Turk, trinaturk.com

Receive an additional 20% off sale items, plus free ground shipping

Zadig & Voltaire, zadig-et-voltaire.com

Up to 40% off select items

