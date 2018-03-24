The Most Powerful Signs from the March for Our Lives

Olivia Bahou
Mar 24, 2018 @ 1:15 pm

On March 24, students, parents, and gun control advocates took to the streets at the first March for Our Lives to push for legislation following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla. On Feb. 14, former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 students and faculty members.

Survivors of the shooting have proved to be a powerful force toward gun reform, pushing for their representatives to finally make changes in the laws surrounding firearms. Just over a month after the deadly shooting, they organized the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., where celebrities and students alike banded together to push for change.

While the main march took place in our nation’s capital, satellite events popped up all over the country in support. Keep scrolling for the most powerful and inspiring March for Our Lives signs, both from the main march in D.C. and supporting events throughout the country.

My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream that. Enough is enough. In fact, this should be a gun free world, period.

