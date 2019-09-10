The Biggest Nail Art Trends of Spring 2020
If all of the celebrities wearing French manicures this summer isn't enough evidence that the biggest manicure of the '90s is back, the nail art on the New York Fashion Week Spring 2020 runways is making it official. Both classic and modern versions of white tips showed up on a number of designers' runways, including Rag & Bone, Christian Siriano, and Alice + Olivia.
Other major trends include manicures that both maximalists and minimalists will love. 3D details like the metal loops at Tibi dress up flesh-toned nails, while subtle earth-toned accents, as seen at Ulla Johnson, are a low-key way to jazz up bare nails.
Whether you're looking for new favorite nail polish color or nail art inspiration for your next manicure, the nails from NYFW's Spring 2020 shows make up one next-season trend you can start wearing now.
Khaite
More proof the French manicure is back: Khaite's classic white tips. Manicurist Betina Goldstein kept the look clean and simple with Essie's sheer pink Mademoiselle for the base and full-coverage white Blanc for the pencil-thin tips.
Tibi
Kate Spade
Instead of one statement manicure color, Kate Spade featured several that complimented the show's shoes. Essie's Yes I Canyon is one example.
Jeremy Scott
Geometric shapes, metallic western boots, and animal print, oh my! Manicurist Miss Pop leaned into the the wild side of the '80s for Jeremy Scott's nail art. Several Essie polishes and a detailing brush were used to draw the splotches and squiggles.
Ulla Johnson
Now, this is proof that simple designs can stand out, too. Ulla Johnson's minimalist manicure featured bare nails framed with rich, earth-toned pops of color. Paintbox Like Spice and Like Wild were chosen by the nail salon's creative director Mabelyn Martin as statement shades.
Rag & Bone
A handful of early '00s nail art trends reappeared on the Rag & Bone runway, including these minimalist dots. Manicurist Jin Soon Choi dotted Absolute White on the base of each nail, which were painted black.
Rebecca Minkoff
The nails at Rebecca Minkoff are quite possibly the easiest manicures to walk the NYFW runways. Celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards used various KISS press-on nails for the show. Stripes and splotches were added with nail art paint for the accent nails.
Rag & Bone
For anyone who can't get behind the French manicure revival, consider a reverse one. Instead of painting the tip of the nail white, manicurist Jin Soon Choi went along the cutcile, creating a U shape. Any color can be the base, but this toffee beige really makes the white line pop.
Christian Siriano
For Christian Siriano's show, nail artist Julie Kandalec partnered with Essie on a French manicure with a twist. Silver glitter and pistachio were combined for the "painterly" French tip with a "futuristic finish."