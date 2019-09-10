The Biggest Nail Art Trends of Spring 2020

If all of the celebrities wearing French manicures this summer isn't enough evidence that the biggest manicure of the '90s is back, the nail art on the New York Fashion Week Spring 2020 runways is making it official. Both classic and modern versions of white tips showed up on a number of designers' runways, including Rag & Bone, Christian Siriano, and Alice + Olivia.

Other major trends include manicures that both maximalists and minimalists will love. 3D details like the metal loops at Tibi dress up flesh-toned nails, while subtle earth-toned accents, as seen at Ulla Johnson, are a low-key way to jazz up bare nails.

Whether you're looking for new favorite nail polish color or nail art inspiration for your next manicure, the nails from NYFW's Spring 2020 shows make up one next-season trend you can start wearing now.

VIDEO: 4 Ways to Get Healthy Nails