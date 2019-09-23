The Best Manicures from the 2019 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards may be all about honoring the best TV shows of the year, but the night's red carpet beauty looks never disappoint. Along with soft, pretty neutral eye makeup, orange lips, and center parts galore, the 2019 red carpet has delivered a handful of must-see nail art that is begging to be the inspiration at your next manicure appointment.
This year, the stars took a glam approach to their manicures by adding a ton of sparkly details to their nails. A few examples: Billy Porter's crystal-encrusted silver nails and Lyric Ross's gold-foiled accent nail.
Color was also a major trend. Jameela Jamil had a matchy-matchy moment with her coral nails and lips, while Regina King's magenta nail polish popped against her turquoise gown.
Here, we've rounded up all of the can't-miss celebrity manicures from the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet.
VIDEO: All the Best Looks From the 2019 Emmys Red Carpet
Julia Garner
Garner's bronze nail polish rounded out the gold accents found in the rest of her look. Manicurist Michelle Sanders used essie's Gel Couture Nal Polish in What's Gold Is New to compliment the star's metallic eyeshadow and bronze jewelry. Subtle French tips using essie's Call Your Bluff were added as a final detail.
Laverne Cox
Cox took the French manicure to the Emmys red carpet. Manicurist Eri Ishizu used essie's Mademoiselle and Topless & Barefoot for the nude base. Then, she brought the glam by adding crystals to the tips.
Billy Porter
The Pose star's nails were dripping with silver crystals. The blinged-out look was created by nail artist Vanessa Sanchez McCullough using CND products.
Regina King
Right down to her nails, King's red carpet look was all about color. Nail artist Desiree Abhiram of Frenchies Nails chose essie's Jamaica Me Crazy, a shimmery magenta, to compliment the star's turquoise gown.
Natasha Lyonne
The Russian Doll star gave the negative space manicure a spin. She left the lunula bare (the white half moon at the base of the nail) and painted the rest of the almond-shaped nail black. Gold lines tied in her metallic dress.
Kerry Washington
Washington sparkled on the red carpet thanks to her sequined pants and the crystals on her painted-black nails.
Lyric Ross
The This Is Us star's manicure combines a few fall nail art trends: shiny black nails and one metallic accent nail. The gold foil matches the splatter detailing on her dress.
Jameela Jamil
Some may match their lipstick to their gowns, but the Pose star has made a case for coordinating your lip shade to your manicure. Her coral nail polish was nearly identical to the lipstick she wore .
Joey King
Whimsy and romantic was the vibe of King's Emmys manicure. Nail artist Thuy Nguyen drew red harts on her ring and pinky fingers for a fun detail. Nguyen worked with essie's Gel Couture Nail Polish in Bubbles Only, while Minimalistic served as the base.