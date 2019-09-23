The Best Manicures from the 2019 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards may be all about honoring the best TV shows of the year, but the night's red carpet beauty looks never disappoint. Along with soft, pretty neutral eye makeup, orange lips, and center parts galore, the 2019 red carpet has delivered a handful of must-see nail art that is begging to be the inspiration at your next manicure appointment.

This year, the stars took a glam approach to their manicures by adding a ton of sparkly details to their nails. A few examples: Billy Porter's crystal-encrusted silver nails and Lyric Ross's gold-foiled accent nail.

Color was also a major trend. Jameela Jamil had a matchy-matchy moment with her coral nails and lips, while Regina King's magenta nail polish popped against her turquoise gown.

Here, we've rounded up all of the can't-miss celebrity manicures from the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet.

