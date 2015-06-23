Set It and Forget It: The Best Makeup Setting Sprays That Stand Up to the Heat

As the mercury rises, the attempt to keep our foundation from sliding off our faces quickly becomes a losing battle, which is why a makeup setting spray becomes a much-needed staple. Just a few spritzes locks both minimalist and dramatic looks into place for hours on end, and for sensitive complexions that can't use primer, it's a lightweight alternative that sits over your finished face and reduces the risk of irritation. Urban Decay All Nighter ($14; nordstrom.com) and MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ ($22; maccosmetics.com) have been cult favorites for years, and we can attest to their magic, but two newcomers to the category are presenting some friendly competition.

RELATED: This New Foundation Will Take Your Selfie Game to a New Level

The we love the gel-based formula of Buxom Total Fixation Mist ($16; sephora.com), which is infused with menthol to impart a cooling sensation on contact with your skin. Another notable feature? Its small, streamlined appearance allows the bottle to fit in your clutch, and won't run the risk of being swiped by airport security when tucked into your carry-on. If applying sun protection isn't exactly your forté, reach for Coola Matte Makeup Setting Spray ($36; ulta.com). The organically-derived formula shields your skin from UV rays with an SPF of 30, and boasts soothing aloe vera on its ingredient list, in case you happen to soak up a little too much sun.

RELATED: #NoMakeup Selfies Not Your Thing? Try These Beach-Friendly Cosmetics