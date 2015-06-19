NoMakeup Selfies Not Your Thing? Try These Beach-Friendly SPF Cosmetics

When it comes to looking hot at the beach, the salty ocean and beaming sun (hello, sweat) don’t help our cause. Applying a face full of makeup over a greasy coat of sunscreen can be a frustrating, difficult feat. Sound familiar, fellow beach bums? Luckily, thanks to the SPF-infused, water-resistant pampering products we’ve selected below, your beach look is about to go from short-lived to long-lasting—while also protecting your skin from the sun.

Foundation

When it comes to creating the perfect beach look, it’s important to start with a strong SPF base. Begin your makeup regimen with an oil-free sunscreen and then follow with an SPF-infused foundation. For a long-lasting safeguard that’s also water-resistant, go with Shiseido UV Protective Liquid Foundation SPF 42 ($36; sephora.com). Keeping the skin hydrated while in the heat is another essential, so we suggest daubing on gel-based MAC Studio Sculpt SPF 15 Foundation ($32; nordstrom.com). For an illuminating effect, opt for Yves Saint Laurent Le Teint Touche Éclat Illuminating Foundation SPF 19 ($57; sephora.com), which highlights skin and evens your complexion.

Bronzer

A natural-looking, sun-kissed bronze is the goal, and sometimes we need a little extra assistance in the form of a trusted shimmering bronzer. Guerlain’s Terracotta Spray SPF 10 ($64; sephora.com), is an easy-to-apply spray that imparts an almost airbrushed summer glow. For waterproof formulas that won’t disappear after a swim, opt for Rimmel London’s Natural Bronzer ($5; ulta.com)—one of our favorite beauty steals—or Tarte’s Amazonian Clay Matte Waterproof Bronzer ($30; ulta.com).

Blush

Don’t allow the sun to be the only factor controlling your flush this summer. The liquid formula of Perricone MD’s No Blush Blush SPF 30 ($35; sephora.com) shapes and brightens cheekbones, while shielding skin from the sun. For a waterproof powder that won’t go AWOL after a swim, opt for Cargo Swimmables Water Resistant Blush in Los Cabos ($26; dermstore.com).

Eye Shadow

When it comes to eye shadow, a pop of color is always welcome at the beach. Guerlain’s 'Summer Shadow' Cream Waterproof Eyeshadow ($32; nordstrom.com) is an easy-to-apply cream version. Bonus: Its two colors are inspired by the seaside itself: Blue Ocean and White Sand. For an even brighter hue, try Armani’s Eyes to Kill Intense Eyeshadow ($33; bloomingdales.com) which is sweat-proof and waterproof—everything you want for an afternoon at the ocean.

Eyeliner

To further accent the eye, we turn to our most dependable smudge-free formulas. For a bold cat-eye go with Chanel’s Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner ($32; chanel.com). To add even more color to the look, Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner ($20; sephora.com) comes in 15 vivid hues. Want a water-resistant gel formula that won’t smear (no matter what you're up to)? Try Bobbi Brown’s Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner ($25; violetgray.com).

Mascara

Wearing waterproof mascara to the beach may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s crucial to choose formulas that create the signature lashes you're used to. To achieve a bold look that won’t bail on you after a swim, go with Rimmel London’s ScandalEyes Waterproof Mascara ($7; ulta.com), Dior’s Diorshow Waterproof Mascara ($25; sephora.com), Givenchy’s Phenomen'Eyes Waterproof Mascara ($31; sephora.com), or Tarte’s Lights, Camera, Splashes Waterproof Mascara ($21; sephora.com).

Lip Color

Perhaps the most important aspect of every beach selfie is the lip color you choose. Luckily, the myriad of SPF-infused shades makes this an easy feat. For a richly pigmented red lip, Lancôme’s L'Absolu Rouge Lipcolor with SPF 12 Sunscreen ($30; lancome-usa.com) has you covered. For a glossy shine that doubles as a hydrator and skin protector, opt for Neutrogena MoistureShine Lip Soother with SPF 20 ($6; drugstore.com). More down with balms? Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 ($23; sephora.com) is tinted to help to hydrate, protect and soothe lips.

Setting Sprays

To ensure a long-lasting effect, we suggest our favorite makeup setting sprays that double as SPF-infused mists. To prevent makeup from melting, spritz on Coola Suncare’s Classic Face Makeup Setting Spray SPF30 ($36; nordstrom.com) or editor-adored Supergoop Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50 ($28; sephora.com). Each will protect from rays while also maintaining the makeup you've worked so hard to perfect. For a more hydrating and cooling feel (which is much needed during a long day in the sun), Urban Decay’s Chill Makeup Setting Spray ($30; ulta.com) chills the surface of your skin while also creating a lasting glow.

