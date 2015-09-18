The Ultimate Travel Insider: SmartFlyer's Erina Pindar on the Best Luxury Hotel Suites in N.Y.C.

Glamorous globe-trotter and managing director of travel website SmartFlyer Erina Pindar (above) is on the road a lot, to say the least. She also happens to be super chic. So we asked Pindar for the hotel suites she'd choose to stay in during New York City's fashion mayhem.

Mandarin Oriental New York: Suite 5000

"One of the hotel’s best kept secret is the 3 bedroom, 3,300 square-foot Suite 5000, located on the 50th floor. You won’t find this on the room list on the website. All the suites at the Mandarin Oriental property are newly renovated and were redesigned to optimize the incredible location and position of the hotel, resulting in the best view of N.Y.C."

Greenwich Hotel: Tribeca Penthouse

"The Tribeca Penthouse was created by Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt and Japanese architect Tatsuro Miki, in close collaboration with the hotel’s partners Ira Drukier and Robert De Niro. The 6,800-square-foot suite was inspired by the Tribeca neighborhood’s industrial past fused with the ancient Japanese aesthetic of Wabi."

New York Palace: Jewel Suite

"This was created in collaboration with acclaimed jewelry designer Martin Katz. How can it not sparkle and scintilliate?"

Mark Hotel: Terrace Suite

The chicest hotel in the Upper East Side, this is the stomping ground of moneyed uptown ladies. But even if you're not one of them, stay here at the 5-bedroom suite, which has a gorgeous terrace overlooking the beautiful architecture of the UES."

St. Regis New York: Dior Suite

"Hello, gorgeous! Dior designed this suite (below) by taking inspiration from the luxury brand's atelier in Paris. The palette is soothing, it's muted, it makes you want to move in."

But you can't spend all your time holed up in your gorgeous 5-bedroom Dior Suite at the St. Regis. While Pindar is in New York for Fashion Week, her must-visits in midtown include the newly opened Baccarat Hotel, for a fab cocktail in the lobby bar; the Park Hyatt New York, right in the thick of Billionaires Row and with a killer spa; and the the New York Edition hotel, boutique hotelier Ian Schrager's latest contribution to the landscape. Don't miss Brit transplant Jason Atherton's restaurant, The Clocktower, housed inside.

Speaking of restaurants, Pindar always makes time for Santina, the newest hotspot from Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, set beneath the High Line in a gorgeous glass box. Then there's Danny Meyer's new spot (just try to get in!), Untitled, at the Whitney Museum. And of course for American fare, there's the wood-paneled, always cool Polo Bar, "New York’s most fashionable hotspot for American fare."

If you're looking for more insider insight, check out SmartFlyer, a web-based service that delivers the type of travel experience today's luxury traveler has come to expect: think, little-known activities, under-the-radar restaurants, and sights that would otherwise go unnoticed.

