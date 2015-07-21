These Hot Hotel Cabanas Will Blow Your Mind

Baby, it's hot outside. So get thee to a pool—but secure some shade with a super-chic private chill-out zone, aka 'the cabana.' From Hawaii to Florida, here are a few of our favorites.

Four Seasons Maui at Wailea

160-square-foot uber-high-end cabanas (at top) are equipped with flat-screen HD televisions with wireless headsets (so as not to disturb your neighbors), complimentary WiFi, ceiling fans, mini-refrigerators stocked with champagne and Evian spritzes, safes, magazines, and cozy couches for your new friends (and you will be attracting more than a few). Of course, there are also the obvious lounge chairs and butler service. Mojitos, anyone?

St. Regis Bal Harbour

Laure Hériard Dubreuil, CEO and co-founder of The Webster—that killer Miami boutique—is lending her sophisticated international style to the town’s best address, creating a one-of-a-kind beach cabana for guests of the resort and locals alike to enjoy. The space reflects a love of color and print with striking interior features including The Webster’s signature patterned wallpaper, rattan furniture by Paul Frankl done up in a lively floral print, and a custom turquoise-glass coffee table. Look for the bar accessorized with custom candles, Murano glass pieces, and other unique items curated by Laure and all for sale.

Bellagio

Go huge or go home, right? The Italian-inspired Bellagio in Las Vegas has five uber-luxe pools surrounded by lush citrus trees and landscaped gardens. Also embracing the pools? Fifty-two cabanas, each accented with oversized chaise longues on an individual patio, an interior settee, dining table with four chairs, a stocked refrigerator, and an amenities basket (no need to bring sunscreen). We love the seasonal misting system and HD cable television. What could be more luxurious than sitting in your caftan and catching up on UnReal after a dunk in the pool?

Harrah's Resort Southern California

On the heels of a $160 million renovation, Harrah’s Resort Southern California has also done up its trifecta of pools with Southern California’s only swim-up bar and nine hot tubs. With a lazy river, which winds its way through grottos and waterfalls, pool-goers can float with their cocktails in hand, soaking up the SoCal sun, then retreat to their super-secretive cabanas and do whatever they please.

Cheeca Lodge

Go tropical without a passport in the Florida Keys, on the chill-out island of Islamorada. Indulge at The Spa at Cheeca Lodge, then continue the hazy mood in a butler-serviced cabana set around the adults-only swimming pool—complete with cascading waterfalls and lush tropical flora.

