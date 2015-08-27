Korean Beauty Products You'll Want to Add to Your Beauty Regimen ASAP

The infatuation with Korean beauty products is not going away anytime soon. And just like every other hyped trend in the beauty world, these Asian-bred formulas work absolute wonders. Lucky for us, they’re all available right here in the United States. Below, we’ve rounded up our tried-and-true favorites—everything from lash intensifying mascara to innovative sheet masks. Trust us, these trusty products are worth slipping into your pampering routine.

Skinfood Rice Brightening Facial Cleansing Tissue (available at Skinfood stores)

Why we love it: These wipes contain rice bran water, a blend that consists of rich vitamins, proteins and minerals. The smooth surface gently removed makeup, leaving behind clean, hydrated and bright skin.

Tony Moly Red Wine Face Mask Sheet Mask ($8; sephora.com)

Why we love it: We can’t help but adore a beauty product that’s literally infused with our favorite post-work treat. This red wine-infused sheet mask works to tighten the skin and minimize the appearance of noticeably large pores—all in just 20 minutes.

Etude House Lash Perm All Shockcara ($14; etudehouse.com)

Why we love it: A waterproof formula that keeps our lashes looking longer and bolder then ever? Count us in! This mascara works to create voluminous lashes and intense curl—a perfect look for any occasion.

Sulwhasoo Capsulized Ginseng Fortifying Serum ($150; nordstrom.com)

Why we love it: This multitasking serum keeps the skin looking young and hydrated while abating unwanted wrinkles in the process.

Dr. Jart+ Dermask Intra Jet Wrinkless Solution ($9; sephora.com)

Why we love it: This cellulose gel mask is the answer to effectively diminishing your undesired fine lines and wrinkles. The gently texture works to gently smooth the skin, leaving behind a healthy glow.

Laneige BB Cushion ($34; target.com)

Why we love it: This 5-in-1 masterpiece is the answer to all your skin care needs. Not only does the formula protect skin from the sun while cooling and hydrating, it also minimizes shine and encourages bright skin by diminishing dark spots. Not to mention, the easy-to-use compact makes it ideal for on-the-go pampering.

Mizon All-in-One Snail Repair Cream ($38; peachandlilly.com)

Why we love it: Say goodbye to all your pesky acne stars and blemishes. This trusty cream, formulated with snail extract (yes, snail extract) hydrates and improves fine lines as well.

belif First Aid Anti-Hangover Soothing Mask ($34; sephora.com)

Forget endless water bottles and Advil. This overnight formula could be the new remedy to all your hangover-curing prayers. It works to cool and soothe irritated, stressed skin, which will have you waking up with a morning glow like never before.

