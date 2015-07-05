Need Summer Fashion Inspo? These Are the Instagram Style Stars to Follow

With sticky temperatures ahead (read: clothes that plaster to your body by afternoon), finding wardrobe inspiration can seem like a hopeless search. Faced with this problem, our InStyle editors turned to Instagram to see who is killing it with their street style. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right? Ahead, see our editors’ top picks, and who you should add to your social media feeds stat.

Melissa Rubini, Fashion Director

photo by Tommy Ton | style.com / @tommyton @styledotcom A photo posted by STREET STYLE (@streetstyled) on Jul 1, 2015 at 8:25am PDT

"I enjoy following @StreetStyled—it brings together the best street style looks from around the world and puts them in one place."

Kahlana Barfield, Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large

#Tokyo A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 18, 2015 at 2:54am PDT

"Rihanna (@badgalriri) is hands down, my favorite style inspiration. She can do menswear, boho, sporty—and look sexy in any and everything she's wearing. She breaks all the rules and couldn't care less what people think. I was literally depressed when she took a hiatus from the 'gram!"

Stephanie Trong, Senior Fashion Editor

No wagging people 🚫 @etre_cecile new season and new favourite tee #etrececile A photo posted by yasminsewell (@yasminsewell) on Jun 29, 2015 at 9:52am PDT

"I love what Yasmin Sewell (@yasminsewell) can do with midi skirts. She also has a great sense of color, which I never wear, but she's inspiring me to try."

Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor

Sunday chill at Home before ✈️ with "📷 @beesboutique @hippiehippiekids #boyy #casa #sundays A photo posted by Celine Aagaard (@celineaagaard_) on Jun 28, 2015 at 6:48am PDT

"I love following Celine Aagaard (@celineaagaard). Her cool-girl, laid back style is the perfect source of inspiration for summer."

Steffi Lee, Fashion Assistant

A postcard from @fashtechforum @liketoknow.it @naseebs with one of the most interesting panelists @livia_firth @ecoage www.liketk.it/1ti7P #liketkit A photo posted by Miroslava Duma (@miraduma) on Jun 12, 2015 at 7:21am PDT

"I love Miroslava Duma's (@miraduma) decadently chic style, especially since she's super petite like me! You can always count on seeing her wear the latest and greatest fashions."

Elyse Maloni, Accessories Assistant

Ready for the day #pacorabanne #louisvuitton A photo posted by Marie-Amelie Sauvé (@marieameliesauve) on Jun 16, 2015 at 12:15am PDT

"I stalk Marie-Amelie Sauve (@marieameliesauve) on Instagram. She's my ultimate style inspiration with her perfect French girl hair and knack for pairing a short skirt with an amazing pair of shoes. She also posts about her own inspirations, like fashion icons and retro architecture, and shares images from her gigs at Paco Rabanne and Louis Vuitton."

Caroline Vazzana, Digital Fashion Assistant

Loved visiting the @tommyhilfiger store in Beijing! #tommyChina #thegermanlooksgreatinTH 💁🏼🎉💃🏼😘 A photo posted by Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo) on May 27, 2015 at 6:56am PDT

"For outfit inspiration, my go-to is Olivia Palermo (@oliviapalermo). I love how she puts pieces together and always accessorizes with a belt. Her classic, feminine style with an edge is what I try to replicate."

