Found! High-Waist Denim Shorts That Don't Reveal Your Booty

More often than not, high-waist denim shorts are much too short—so short, in fact, that they verge on booty territory. Alternatively, they might fall on the opposite end of the spectrum (think: Bermuda-length). So, we set out on a quest to find the unicorn of high-waist jean shorts, which are neither scandalously cropped nor ridiculously long.

After endless hours of research, we found them. Courtesy of Asos, this inky-blue wide-leg pair ($54; asos.com) boasts a playful raw edge and a length that meets our requirements. We recommend styling them with a tee for a casual hang-out in the park or a cropped shell top for weekend brunch. Best of all? Full booty coverage at all times.

Courtesy

