Heels You Can Actually Wear to School Without Click-Clacking Down the Halls

Believe it or not, September starts next week and with that comes the first day of school. If you want to hit the halls with a fresh, more dressed-up attitude, try incorporating a low block heel into your look (PSA: Skip the kitten heels—they can age you faster than you can possibly imagine, and that's no look for school.)

I know what you're thinking: You don't want to be one of those girls who wears sky-high stilettos to school and can barely make it to and from where she needs to go--that only works in Mean Girls (above). A block heel boot or shoe, however, will keep you from click-clacking your way down the hall. And for the first day of your new year, it may just be the pick-me-up (no pun intended) you need.

