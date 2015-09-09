The Best HD Foundations on the Market, Ranked by Type

In today's digital age of Instagram, seven-second videos, and of course, selfies, an HD foundation becomes almost as essential to your social game as a strong Wi-Fi connection and adequate battery life. Long praised for their ability to create an airbrushed effect under the most high-def cameras, most formulas combine the use of coated pigments and ultra-fluid textures to provide a seamless finish, no matter how closely you (or your boyfriend's weird stalker ex) will zoom in on a picture. Here, we broke down our five favorite formulas by type to ensure selfies so #Flawless, they're bound to make the popular page.

RELATED: Beauty From Concentrate: Why You Need a Foundation Concentrate in Your Arsenal

Best for Mature Skin: Dior Capture Totale Serum Foundation

Courtesy

What do you get when you cross a potent anti-aging serum with an HD foundation? Dior's Capture Totale formula, of course. Consider it a foundation with a day job—the emulsion is filled with ingredients designed to combat signs of aging, but effectively covers spots and discoloration without feeling heavy, or settling into any fine lines at that.

$82; nordstrom.com

Best for Dry Skin: Cargo HD Picture Perfect Liquid Foundation

Courtesy

While complexions on the slicker side may find Cargo's foundation too heavy, it's perfect for drier skin that needs a little extra love. The formula is infused with the brand's patented multi-mineral complex to keep the complexion hydrated, while creating a soft-focus effect to blur over any uneven sections.

$36; ulta.com

Best for Oily or Acne-Prone Skin: Smashbox Liquid Halo HD Foundation

Courtesy

Seeking a foundation for oily skin definitely doesn't come without its challenges—a liquid that effectively covers, stays put, and won't cause an unexpected breakout is key, but usually, we end up revisiting Meat Loaf's classic single by adopting the "two out of three ain't bad" mentality. No more, thanks to the Smashbox Liquid Halo foundation. The formula imparts an almost poreless without irritation to even the most sensitive complexions. Even better, the "Liquid Light Technology" gives off a radiant finish that actually works with the natural mid-day glow oily skin tends to get.

$42; sephora.com

RELATED: This Foundation Will Take Your Selfie Game to the Next Level

Best All-Around: Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation

Courtesy

The OG of the category, Make Up For Ever pioneered the HD category years ago with their original formula, but since all cameras are making the switch to 4K technology next year, the brand appropriately chose to upgrade the classic to ensure your #NoFilter selfies could live up to their claims. The ultra-fine mica and pigments are coated in amino acids to mimic the appearance of your own skin, just slightly more flawless, and the infusion of hyaluronic acid keeps your complexion hydrated, further extending the wear.

$43; sephora.com

Best Bargain: NYX HD Foundation

Courtesy

Coming in at $18, NYX's formula performs just as well as its higher-priced counterparts, sans department store price tag. The buildable coverage allows you to easily achieve both sheer and opaque finishes alike, and glides on easily with a tinted moisturizer-esque texture.

$18; ulta.com

Related Video: We're Obsessed With Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Creme

PHOTOS: The Best Liquid Foundations of 2015