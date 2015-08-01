Losing Your Hair? Try Our Favorite Regrowth Formulas

It's an unfortunate fact that we lose more hair in the summer, and although natural hair regrowth is happening at the same time, there may be situations where you find your hair rapidly thinning and may even notice signs of balding (eeks!). The solution? First off, don't freak out. Thanks to the plethora of effective hair regrowth products on the market, getting your fragile hair back to its normal, voluminous state is a possible feat this summer. Scroll through to find our favorite innovative formulas, which work to stimulate healthy strand regrowth and avoid hair loss.

Alterna Haircare Caviar Clinical Daily Root & Scalp Stimulator

This leave-in treatment, formulated with Red Clover Growth Complex, soothes the scalp resulting in fuller, thicker hair.

($36; sephora.com)

ReTress Serum

A hair thinning serum specially designed to revive delicate strands and sustain hair follicles.

($59; sephora.com)

Earth's Nectar Mint Leaves Scalp Oil

Essentials oils blend to moisturize a dry scalp, while bettering hair strength and growth in the process.

($19; sephora.com)

Phyto Phytostim Fortifying Spray for Thinning Hair

A few spritzes of this innovative spray will encourage healthy hair growth and thick strands.

($59; sephora.com)

Aveda "Invati" Scalp Revitalizer

For a more luxurious experience, massage this refreshing blend into your scalminimize hair loss.

($60; nordstrom.com)

Sachajuan Hair Control Treatment

Upon application, this formula absorbs deeply into the hair and scalp, thus establishing a healthy setting for hair to effectively grow back.

($60; barneys.com)

Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment

Apply this easy-to-use treatment twice or more daily precisely on the scalp or specifically on a balding spot to boost existing locks and combat thinning hair.

($30; nordstrom.com)

