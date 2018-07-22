The Best Hair Moments from Curlfest 2018

Women of color banded together on Saturday, descending upon Brooklyn's Prospect Park to celebrate their natural beauty at Curlfest 2018—the world's largest hair festival. The event, which was created by Curly Girl Collective founders Tracey Coleman, Melody Henderson, Charisse Higgins, Gia Lowe, and Simone Mair, officially kicked off in 2014, and has been a hit ever since.

At this year's festival, the theme remained the same: the embracement of black beauty and curls of every kind. “There has been a void in our voice…and together we’re saying we are here, we are enough,” co-founder Lowe told PIX 11 News at the event.

Meanwhile, activist Michaela Angela Davis said the the positive energy created from the day-long festival, "really exemplifies what sisterhood can do."

From afros to braided 'dos, scroll below to see the best natural hairstyles captured on camera at Curlfest 2018.