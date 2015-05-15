8 Luxury Camping Trips That Are Worth It

The following is an excerpt from a post that originally appeared on PureWow. To read the full article, visit purewow.com.

Camping is great—except for the bug bites, sleeping on the ground and the constant fear of wild animals. The alternative? A little thing called glamping. These luxurious vacations allow you to experience nature and gorgeous scenery but without the tent-pitching and fire-building. Here are eight amazing glamping trips around the world to add to your bucket list.

READ MORE: 8 Luxury Camping Trips

MORE FROM PUREWOW:

- 10 Great American Summer Road Trips

- How to Pack a Carryon Bag Like a Celeb

- 7 Must-Visit Destinations in North America