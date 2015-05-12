The Best Frizz-Fighting Hair Products to Get You Through Summer

Just because the temps are getting warm and sticky, doesn’t mean you have to succumb to months of bad hair days.

We recently studied the anatomy of a perfect blowout, which taught us rule No. 1 in maintaining silky strands come summer: Always make sure your hair is 100 percent dry before stepping outside. But if your hair still fluffs up in seconds, not all hope is lost—a few good humidity-resisting products might be needed in your arsenal. To save you the trouble of finding the ones that truly live up to their claims, we quizzed Ray Symons, Master Stylist at Mizu in New York, on the best ways to keep frizz under control. See the products he swears by below.

One of his favorite product lines for fighting frizz is Living Proof. “The styling products are very light weight and won't build up on the hair attracting dirt,” he tells InStyle. He especially loves the Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment ($26; sephora.com), which he says is “a great product if you want body and fullness.” If you have wavy or curly hair, he suggests the brand’s No Frizz Nourishing Styling Cream ($36; nordstrom.com). “It's the kind of product you can run through the hair and let dry naturally,” he says. “It will keep a natural wave or curl without the frizz or crunchy feel.”

Another brand Symons uses on his clients is Kérastase. He recommends the Maskerstine with Morpho-Keratine mask ($63; kerastase-usa.com), which restores and replenishes hair while also taming frizz. “Style with Kerastase Keratine Thermique treatment ($43; kerastase-usa.com),” he says. “ I like this better than a styling product as it doesn't weigh down the hair and works as a heat protectant too.”

Lastly, never underestimate the power of Oribe—especially in the heat. “I like to start with something simple when styling frizzy hair such as the Balm d'Or Heat Styling Shield ($43; oribe.com), followed by Smooth Style Serum ($49; oribe.com) on the mid-length and ends after the blow dry,” Symons adds. His trick for combatting the stickiest of weather? Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray ($39; oribe.com). “It's so good that it will repel humidity,” he says. “Miami-tested for sure!”

