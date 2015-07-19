The Best Fresh Recipes for Heirloom Tomatoes

Heirloom tomatoes: always a hit served with little salt, pepper, balsamic and burrata. But why not get a little more creative with summer’s tastiest (and most photogenic) treat.

Avocado Heirloom Toast with Balsamic Drizzle (pictured above)

The classic combo gets an upgrade with avocado.

Get the recipe.

Heirloom Tomato Frico Cups

Foodie Crush

These Parmesan “cups” are not only easy to make; they’re also adorable.

Get the recipe.

Armenian Cucumber with Heirlooms, Spring Onions and Dill

Noshtopia

All the flavors of summer, please.

Get the recipe.

Grilled Pizza with Tomato Checca and Scallions

Camille Styles

What’s checca? Glad you asked. It’s uncooked tomato sauce--in this case, made with heirlooms.

Get the recipe.

