The Best Fresh Recipes for Heirloom Tomatoes

This post originally appeared on PureWow. For more stories like this, visit purewow.com.
Heirloom tomatoes: always a hit served with little salt, pepper, balsamic and burrata. But why not get a little more creative with summer’s tastiest (and most photogenic) treat.
Avocado Heirloom Toast with Balsamic Drizzle (pictured above)
The classic combo gets an upgrade with avocado.
Heirloom Tomato Frico Cups
These Parmesan “cups” are not only easy to make; they’re also adorable.
Armenian Cucumber with Heirlooms, Spring Onions and Dill
All the flavors of summer, please.
Grilled Pizza with Tomato Checca and Scallions
What’s checca? Glad you asked. It’s uncooked tomato sauce--in this case, made with heirlooms.